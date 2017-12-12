Eating Handful of Nuts a Day Can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Highlights Nuts are a rich source of antioxidants which can fight stress Nuts are also high in fibre and magnesium which can reduce cholesterol The study was published in BMJ Open journal

According to a recent study by the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC), consumption of different varieties of nuts could significantly slash the risk of heart diseases. Regular consumption of nuts is found to have favourable effects on human health. Apart from heart diseases, consumption of nuts may also prevent chronic disease such as diabetes.Nuts are a rich source of antioxidants which can fight stress and can possibly reduce cancer risk as well. According to the study, some chronic diseases are accompanied by a state of low-grade of inflammation which influences the development of the disease. Any change in this inflammatory state can be diagnosed via inflammatory biomarkers like C-reactive protein. The study has associated nut consumption with a reduced incidence of heart disease and diabetes in both genders.The study also investigated the effects on endothelial dysfunction associated with the development of cardiovascular disease and found evidence for favourable effects on flow-mediated dilation, a measure of endothelial function. Nuts are also high in fibre and magnesium which can reduce cholesterol levels. The review describing 32 studies has been published in BMJ Open journal. These findings also align with a review conducted by the European Food Safety Authority in 2011 to substantiate the health claim - 'walnuts contribute to the improvement of the elasticity of blood vessels'.In the study, nuts were consumed in either prescribed doses (18 to 85g/day) or as a percentage of dietary energy, so that the number of nuts provided to each subject was different. It was concluded that consumption of nuts within a healthy dietary pattern may have favourable effects on endothelial dysfunction. This study was supported by the INC which includes more than 700 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 70 countries.