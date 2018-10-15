Durga Puja 2018: 5 Bengali Desserts That You MUST Enjoy This Durga Puja

Indians are enjoying the festive cheer with Durga Puja 2018 and Navratri 2018 and celebrating the grand festivals with much grandeur. Durga Puja started yesterday and will end on 19th October. These five days are known to have a lot of significance for Bengalis residing in any part of the world. Durga Puja is commemorated in honour of Goddess Durga. While pandals, huge idols of Goddess Durga and pujo are synonymous to the festival, food makes an equally significant part. From rolls, cutlets, biryanis and chaat to authentic Bengali desserts, the list is endless. If you are looking out for authentic Bengali desserts, we tell you what you shouldn't miss out on. If you are going pandal-hopping, make sure you are bingeing on them.

Durga Puja: 5 Bengali Desserts To Enjoy During Durga Puja

1. Patishapta

If you haven't tried patishapta, have you even celebrated Durga Puja? Patishapta is widely prepared during festivals. It is an Indian crepe that is lavishly stuffed with coconut filling. While the crepe is prepared using all-purpose flour or maida, most people like to make it using rice flour and semolina or sooji. The coconut-filled crepe is topped with kheer (which is sweet condensed milk). The delicious dessert is so good that you wouldn't stop at just one. If you'd like to make patishapta at home, here's a delectable and simple recipe.

2. Lobongo Lotika

Lobongo latika is another Bengali-favourite traditional dessert that's enjoyed widely in Bengal and other parts of India. The sweet consists of filling, dough and sugar syrup. The filling has grated coconut, khoya, nutmeg powder, nuts, cardamoms and cloves. This amazing dessert is cooked in desi ghee. You should definitely try lobongo lotika while you are pandal-hopping.

3. Kaacha Gola

Kaacha gola is a very popular Bengali sweet that is made with fresh paneer or chenna and flavoured with cardamom and cloves. This simple yet delicious dessert is bound to make you fall in love with its flavours. The melt-in-the-mouth fudge is best eaten when prepared fresh. Go on and get your hands on kaacha gola.

4. Cham Cham

Chom chom or cham cham is a traditional Bengali mithai that was originated from Bangladesh. Prepared with chenna, sugar, cardamom powder, rose water, desiccated coconut, mawa or khoya and pistachios, this dessert adds the perfect essence to Durga Puja celebrations.

5. Raj Bhog

Often made during festivals, raj bhog is prepared with chenna, and a mixture of dry fruits and saffron or kesar. It is then dipped in sugar syrup. Here's how you can make raj bhog at your home.



Binge on these amazingly authentic Bengali desserts and enjoy Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2018!