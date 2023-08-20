Dum Aloo, Rogan Josh And More: Anupam Kher's Kashmiri Lunch Will Make You Hungry

Anupam Kher and his family enjoyed a delightful lunch together.

Anupam Kher's social media timeline is a haven for foodies. From delectable homemade meals to exotic dishes, we witness numerous gastronomic escapades of the actor. As it turns out, Anupam Kher was graciously invited by his younger brother and fellow actor, Raju Kher, for a delightful lunch. He shared a series of Instagram Stories, unveiling a tantalizing menu brimming with traditional Kashmiri delicacies. The photos showcased mouth-watering dishes such as dum aloo, paneer, palak, and rogan josh, among others. Accompanying the images was the caption "Kashmiri Lunch." Take a look:

Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoyed Excellent Khana At Indian Restaurant In Vietnam - See Pics

Also Read: "Is Your Mouth Watering?"- Anupam Kher's Chocolatey Indulgences Have Made Us Hungry

If you've been yearning for these delightful homemade dishes, then you've come to the right place. We've gathered the recipes for these dishes, allowing you to prepare them in the comfort of your own home.

1. Rogan Josh

Direct from the Kashmiri kitchen, this Rogan Josh recipe will leave your guests licking their fingers. The best part is that it can be prepared in under an hour. This lamb curry is considered a guilty pleasure for many non-vegetarians. Find the recipe here.

2. Dum Aloo

Now you can effortlessly recreate this Kashmiri delicacy in your own kitchen. In just 40 minutes, your taste buds will be treated to a delightful dance of flavours, thanks to the combination of fried potatoes and exquisite spices. Check out the recipe here.

3. Methi Palak

If the children at your home are reluctant to eat their greens, this is the recipe you need to give a shot. Packed with nutrition, the methi and palak ki sabzi tastes amazing when paired with plain rice and simple yellow dal. So, what are you waiting for? Click here for the recipe.

4. Paneer Butter Masala

Love diving into a delectable paneer gravy with your butter naans? Try this dhaba-style recipe for paneer butter masala. Once you give it a shot, we're sure you'll want to make it again and again. Check out the recipe here.

5. Paneer Capsicum Masala

Yet another mouthwatering paneer recipe, this one pairs well with both rice and hot parathas. In less than half an hour, the dish is prepared in a spiced onion-tomato gravy. The quick cooking time makes it the perfect choice for a speedy lunch or dinner. Click here for the recipe.

Which one will you try first? Let us know in the comments section below.