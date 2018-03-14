Don't Toss Away The Yolk! Here Are 5 Benefits of Egg Yolk You Must Know

They are part of your breakfast, they even make occasional entry into your dinner. The versatility of eggs has been one of its most celebrated feature in the culinary world. In addition to this, eggs area storehouse of nutrients. Eggs are a source of high quality protein. Proteins repair muscles, manage blood sugar levels, provide immunity and strength and help in weight loss. Eggs are also loaded with Vitamin D which is necessary for strong bones and teeth. While eggs are seen as one of the most healthy foods, egg yolks have been under the scanner for quite some time. Some nutritionists say that egg yolks are loaded in cholesterol and hence should be tossed away. There are several myths surrounding the egg yolks, and as it turns out not all of them are true. Egg yolks have their share of nutrients too. Egg protein is highly bio- available and both the egg white and the yolk help support muscle building. Here are some more benefits you may not have known.

1. Egg yolk has a significant concentration of egg yolk but does that directly take a tol on your heart, is yet to be confirmed. Experts say that unhealthy LDL blood cholesterol are raised more by saturated fat content in the food than eggs. Therefore you can have your eggs with the yolk. Besides, anything in excess could prove bad for your health having 7-8 eggs in day with egg yolks is definitely not the best of idea for your overall health.

2. According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, " Egg yolks are the most concentrated source of choline, a key component of acetylcholine-one of the brain's key neurotransmitters. During pregnancy and breastfeeding, an adequate supply of choline is particularly important, since choline is essential for normal brain development."

3. Antioxidant boost: Egg yolks contain vitamins A, D, E and K along with omega-3 fats. Compared to the whites, egg yolks are also rich in folate and vitamin B12.

4. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing "egg yolks contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthine, which help protect eyes from age-related macular degeneration(loss of vison)

5. The yolks are also packed with tryptophan and tyrosine, and amino acids that help prevent heart diseases, notes the book Healing foods.

Therefore don't shy away from having whole eggs. People with High cholesterol or blood pressure may want to consult their doctors for the number of eggs they can have per day.