Domino's US Announces Free 'Emergency Pizza' Program To Help Deal With 'Uncertainty In Everyday Life'

Domino's Free Emergency Pizza Program is making headlines worldwide (Photo Credit: X)

Do you ever find the craving for a specific food nothing short of an emergency? In those moments, you would probably think that only eating that dish as soon as possible can make things better. Well, Domino's seems to have understood the emotional dilemma of the people who feel this way about pizza. The famous pizza brand recently made headlines around the world with the announcement of its Emergency Pizza Program. Members of the program will be entitled to a free medium two-topping pizza "to use whenever they need it most," according to the company.

Wondering what's the logic behind this program? In the press release, Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer, clarified, "With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point!" She further stated, "Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice - whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better".

How does the program work? Customers who place a pizza delivery order online or a digital order for takeout (above a certain price limit) will automatically earn an Emergency Pizza. In order to claim it, they need to log in to or join Domino's Rewards within a week. They can then redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days, under their Domino's Rewards account. As Kate Trumbull has also pointed out, "The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!" For now, this offer seems to be valid only for US customers. It will be available until February 11, 2024.

