Does Turmeric (Haldi) Help Whiten Your Teeth? Find Out!

Turmeric, popularly known as haldi, is an indispensable part of the Indian kitchens. It not only imparts an amazing yellow colour to the curries, rice and other delicacies, but also adds a dash of healthiness. Moreover, turmeric is known to be used for its medicinal properties, making it a useful ingredient to heal wounds, make your skin glow, and whiten your teeth. Yes, you read that right! Turmeric may actually help clean your pearls and make them look shiny and whiter than before. In fact, studies have suggested that turmeric may have a few benefits related to your oral health. If you haven't already tried this ingredient, may be it is time to toss your toothpaste and instead bring haldi to your teeth and gum's rescue.

Turmeric for teeth whitening and gum strengthening

According to a study published in the Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, turmeric does possess some oral health potential; in fact, both turmeric water rinses and turmeric paste have been used in Indian and Chinese traditional medicines for minor mouth problems like irritated gums. Another study published in the International Quarterly Journal of Ayurveda suggested that turmeric gel supported gum and oral health. As per a study published in the Journal of Natural Biology, Science and Medicine Review and NCBI, turmeric had a positive effect on gingival inflammation and could be beneficial for dental pain.

Turmeric reduces gum inflammation, has anti-bacterial properties, and helps with whitening. It is said that mixing this ingredient with coconut oil may help keep your teeth and gums clean. Coconut oil helps reduce plaque and fights the bacteria that is said to contribute to cavities and gum disease.

How to use turmeric for teeth whitening?

One of the best ways is to mix a dash of turmeric with coconut oil. Take a toothbrush and rub it in the mixture. Start massaging the mixture on your teeth and gums for about a minute. Rinse it off well with water. Don't worry; turmeric doesn't leave a stain on your teeth. Another way to use is to mix a dash of turmeric powder in some water. Now rinse your teeth and gums with this solution. You may notice the difference in just one day. However, make sure that you have asked your dentist about the same. Don't use it daily as it may have certain side effects too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.