DIY Meat Masala: A One-Stop Solution For All Your Nonveg Recipes

Homemade masalas include no preservatives | Photo Credit: iStock

Indian food is all about masalas. Every dish offers a fascinating concoction of spices that leave a strong impression on our minds and palate. And hence, you would find every kitchen stocked up with a variety of spices for various cooking needs. While some of them remain common everywhere including cumin, coriander, red chilli, and turmeric amongst others, some are unique to each household. A closer look into different spice racks will make you realize that every chef has some exclusive collection that makes their food stand out in the lot. One such spice mix is meat masala.

Visit any kitchen across India, and you will find a container dedicated to meat masala, but the aroma remains different. Some have a strong note of garam masala, some are dominated by the flavours of herbs. To avoid confusion, we got you a tried-and-tested mix that can be used in every chicken or mutton dish you prepare. Let's take you through.

About Meat Masala: What Is So Unique About This Homemade Masala:

You must be wondering, why prepare a masala when you can easily get it at every grocery store?! We will explain it to you. Undoubtedly, storebought masalas have strong aromas and flavours, but the additives and preservatives often make them bad for health, if taken in large amounts. This is where your homemade masala comes to the rescue. It is fresh, preservative-free, and can be enjoyed, along with all the benefits. Hence, we suggest, try making your meat masala at home and upgrading the flavours of your meal.

Also Read: The Masala Life: 7 Traditional Spice Mixes From Different Regions Of India

Tips To Remember While Making Meat Masala:

- Always use fresh and good quality spices to make the mix and enjoy the flavours to the fullest.

- Make them in smaller batches to enjoy the freshness.

- Always dry roast the spices before grinding. Roasting helps the spices release oil for better aroma.

- Always store these masalas in air-tight jars and keep them in a cool and dry place to avoid moisture and lump formation.

How To Make Meat Masala At Home:

The secret to a perfect meat masala lies in its quantity. You need to add the right amount of spices to get the desired flavours out of the mix. For this recipe, we used cumin, coriander, whole garam masala, red chillies, garlic, and a few other spices that we use on a daily basis.

All you need to do is roast these spices carefully until they release oil. Make sure you roast them on medium-low heat to avoid getting burnt. Transfer these spices to a blender and make a fine powder. And finally, store it well. Click here for all the details on how to make and store the meat masala.

Have a great weekend, everyone!