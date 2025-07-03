Indian Grocery Store Owner And His Son Arrested For Selling 'Kamini' Opium In Australia

An Indian-origin father and son were sentenced for their involvement in an illegal operation importing and distributing opium and tobacco, uncovered by authorities earlier this year. The South Australian duo faced court on June 26, 2025, following an Australian Border Force (ABF) investigation that found drugs and illicit tobacco hidden across multiple Adelaide locations, including their Indian grocery and takeaway store in Plympton, The Australia Today reported.

The operation began in January 2024 with a search warrant at the shop, where investigators found hidden opium and illegal tobacco products. Surveillance footage revealed the son selling these items to customers. Seized Items included 2.2kg of Opium in paste and pellet form from the shop, and an additional 432g from the family's residence, totalling 2.632kg. A further 3.5kg was found in a storage locker, bringing the total opium seized to 6.132kg. 29 kg of illicit tobacco from the shop and 20kg from the storage locker, totalling 49kg, were also seized.

The ABF conducted follow-up searches, including a storage locker in Reynella rented by the father, and the family's Trott Park residence, uncovering more contraband. The evidence gathered from these operations suggested a well-organised illicit operation involving both family members.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) shared images of seized "Kamini" opium packets, highlighting their successful operation against the duo. "As Australia's border security agency, we use all available intelligence to end the impact of border crimes in our community, no matter the amount of illicit goods or complexity of the criminal activity," he said.

"Today's outcome is the result of a sustained, intelligence-led investigation that followed the illicit supply chain from importation to street-level distribution. Every seizure is a step towards safer streets and stronger communities," he added.

The son received a six-month prison sentence, but instead of serving time, he was immediately released on a Commonwealth Recognisance Release Order (RRO). This order came with conditions, including a $500 bond to ensure compliance and a one-year good behaviour order. Additionally, he faced financial penalties, including a $6,000 fine and an order to forfeit $23,450 under proceeds of crime legislation.

The father received a three-month prison sentence, to be served under an immediate release order on a Recognisance Release Order (RRO), along with a $3,000 fine. The charges against both men included possession of a border-controlled drug suspected of being unlawfully imported under the Criminal Code (Cth), and possession of tobacco suspected to have evaded customs duty under the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth).

What is Kamini opium?

Kamini opium, also known as Kamini Vidrawan Ras, is an Ayurvedic medicine that contains opium and other ingredients like purified cinnabar, sulphur, and various herbs. It's primarily used to treat male sexual disorders, such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and low libido. However, its use has raised concerns due to the presence of toxic heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic, which can cause significant health risks, including

Addiction: Kamini opium can lead to opioid use disorder, especially with prolonged use or in high doses.

Overdose: The variable doses of opium in Kamini tablets (2mg to 20mg) increase the risk of overdose, particularly when combined with other substances.

Heavy Metal Poisoning: The presence of toxic heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic can cause poisoning and long-term health damage.

It has been banned by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) since 2016.