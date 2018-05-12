Disha Patani's Weekend Cheat Meal Looks Delicious! (See Pic)

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently riding high on the success of her film Baaghi 2, in which she starred opposite Tiger Shroff . But Patani made it to the headlines recently, when she showed her fans and followers some impressive moves in the water. Patani, who is incredibly fit, is often spotted flaunting her amazingly toned abs, which may give many other Bollywood stars a run for their money. The actor, who is known for her charming and delicate features and great acting chops is multi-talented and can pull off a few karate moves, as easily and as gracefully as she can shake a leg and burn down the dance floor.

Disha is very active on her Instagram page, where she has a massive following of almost 11 million people. Disha Patani keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts and her adventurous life and that's where we recently caught a glimpse of her 'cheat day' treats! Have a look:



Disha Patani Cheat Meal

Doesn't that look mouth-wateringly scrumptious! We have rarely ever seen Disha Patani shares pictures of her meals on her social media pages and we're guessing today she made an exception to indulge herself and share the sweetness of her cheat meal with us. Well weekends are obviously for cheat meals and Disha is celebrating her own cheat day, which we're sure is very well-deserved. Going by her very well-toned physique and extremely lean body, you may guess that Disha Patani follows a strict diet and fitness routine.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Disha's diet plan is rich in proteins and essential vitamins. She begins her day with a breakfast of two eggs, toast, milk and juice and follows it up with a lunch of fresh fruit and vegetable salad, brown rice and dal. Disha Patani keeps munching on peanuts and almonds for her between-meal snacks. For exercise, Disha loves dancing and the diva has got a case of the tipsy toes. There is much to be said about Disha's amazing dancing skills and every one of her dance videos gets millions of views. Disha is also a trained gymnast and does light weight training and cardio in the gym.

Well we congratulate Disha Patani on her film's success and hope she gives us more foodie moments in the future!



