Digestion Problems? Here’s What Makes Aloe Vera Fit For Digestive Health 

Indigestion is one of the most common ailments around the world. The symptoms can vary from stomach ache and a partial queasy feeling to difficulty in bowel movements. Those who are suffering from indigestion are often told to refrain from oily, greasy and junk food as they tend to upset the colon health and also hinder digestion further. It is best to supplement your diet with fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and have as many natural fluids. Another superfood that is known to do wonders for your digestive health is aloe vera.

The gel procured from the wonder plant is renowned for its healing properties. It is said to do wonders for skin, immunity and could even manage respiratory problems. Aloe vera contains beta-carotene, vitamin C, E, B and minerals. One of the most prominent benefits of aloe vera is its ability to boost digestion.

How Does Aloe Vera Help Boost Digestion?

Aloe vera juice is one of the most trusted traditional remedies for indigestion. It has many natural enzymes that help easy breakdown of sugars and fats, which enhances your digestive system. According to the book, ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, “Aloe vera helps balance intestinal flora. It can be useful in cases of irritable bowel syndrome, and is a laxative that is reputed to help expel parasites from the digestive tract.”

About the pure aloe gel, the book says, “Unprocessed aloe gel contains aloin, a powerful laxative.” Studies suggest that aloe vera juice helps increase the water content in intestines, which further helps aid stool movement by making it smoother and easier to pass. Consuming aloe vera juice regularly could keep your gut healthy.

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice?

You can purchase aloe vera juice from market, but make sure you go through the ingredients label. Some of these juices are high on sugars. If you are making it at home, make sure the aloe vera you are picking to juice is organic. Remember, only the white slimy part you get after cutting open an aloe plant is fit for consumption. Wild aloe plants may have certain yellowish pigments, it is best to avoid them. Scoop out the white gel and mix it with another fruit juice like apple juice or pineapple juice and drink.

So what are you waiting for? Drink the wonder beverage and boost your digestion naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

