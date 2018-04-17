Diet and Obesity: 5 Habits That Are Secretly Pushing You Towards Obesity

1. Not keeping a track of liquid Calories : When it comes to obesity diet, limiting your junk food and trans-fat intake is not enough. In a bid to monitor the calories from your diet, you often forget to take into account the calories you are taking with your drinks. No we are not just referring to alcohol. Aerated beverages, sodas, packaged juices are filled with liquid calories. These beverages may induce weight gain and are especially not recommended for diabetics too.
2. Distracted Eating : Munching while watching TV leads to noshing up and intake of more calories than required. Even in Ayurveda, the idea of distracted eating is considered as one of the bad food habits. The logic is simple; when you are eating while watching TV or staring into your screen, you don't tend to keep a track of your portion and chug in more food than you would usually do, when you are eating attentively. As you take your mind away from food, you can miss to take into account your satiety levels, prompting you to binge more, which can lead you to eat more than you're really hungry for, either now or later.
3. Emotional Eating: Emotional eating is one of the biggest contributors to obesity. At times people look for solace in food. Resorting to food may seem as the only silver lining to many of the miseries in life, but that is definitely not a sustainable diet strategy. These reward foods may induce a sense of positive emotions, but they can also contribute in weight gain.
4. Overindulging on weekend: So you were good throughout the week. But in came the weekend and you let all guards down and binged to your heart's content. A 'cheat meal' is a good way to motivate yourself to stay true and sincere towards your diet but you must know your line too. Make sure, the cheat meal is regulated. If you end up noshing more calories than those you have saved through your diet and workout. You defeat the entire purpose of even being on a diet on a first place.
Comments
A few dietary and lifestyle tweaks could go a long way in obesity management. Keep in mind these points and say hello to a healthy lifestyle.