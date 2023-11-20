Did You Know You Should Eat Even If You Aren't Hungry? Nutritionist Explains Why

Image Credit: Istock

We all indulge in our favourite foods every now and then. Of course, we generally adhere to three proper meals a day - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, there are days when we don't feel like eating at all. So, what should you do on such days? Eat even when you aren't hungry. Surprised? Well, you're not alone. Nutritionist Lyndi Cohen shared a video on Instagram where she discussed 'Intuitive Eating.' The montage showcases glimpses of Lyndi's different meals. In a lengthy note, the nutritionist explains that "Intuitive eating is all about tuning in with your hunger." While elucidating the concept to her Instagram family, she urges everyone not to make intuitive eating "yet another diet rule in the books and advises treating food like fuel."

The video begins with Lyndi Cohen saying, "This might surprise you, but there are times when you should eat, even if you aren't hungry. I talk a lot about how, in order to eat intuitively, you should tune in to your appetite and hunger cues. Eat foods that satisfy you both emotionally and physically. However, this won't always be the case. Some days, you might not feel hungry - perhaps you've had a stressful day, been busy working, or you're simply not looking forward to the meal you prepared earlier, and that's okay."

Also Read: 3 Foods You Must Avoid Consuming With Tea - Nutritionist Explains

The nutritionist added, "Sometimes, you will eat even when you aren't hungry. Sometimes, you need to encourage yourself to eat so you can think, move, and feel better. Not every meal is going to be 100 percent satisfying; it just can't be. What I am saying is that intuitive eating shouldn't become yet another diet rule, and food can simply be fuel. The note attached to the clip read, "Something you don't hear often enough... You should eat, even if you're not hungry. Intuitive eating is all about tuning in to your hunger. But that won't always be the case. So, let this be a gentle reminder that food doesn't always have to taste amazing. It's okay to eat even if you don't feel hungry. Sometimes, food is just fuel. Are you ready to start a revolution of eating that makes your body feel good?"

Also Read: When White Rice Is Better Than Wheat Roti For You? Nutritionist Explains

In no time, the comments section was flooded by several users sharing the harmful effects of skipping meals. A comment read, "I literally don't know how people can miss a meal. It blows my mind that some people don't get hungry. I'm counting down the minutes to every meal and have to have something every two hours. I will never stop eating." A user said, "100%!! This is so true for seasons of life like early post-partum when the only opportunity to eat is by stuffing something in quickly." Another user said, "I love food... had a baby... no longer eating for enjoyment... just fuel." "This is so real for me. I'm never hungry when I'm anxious, and that can sometimes mean days of no appetite," revealed a user.