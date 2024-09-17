Did You Know? It's Harder For Women To Lose Weight Than Men - Here Are 3 Reasons Why

The journey to weight loss is different for men and women. (Photo Credit: Getty)

Losing weight can be quite challenging, not just physically, but also mentally. From following a strict diet to maintaining a fitness regimen, there are many sacrifices one has to make. However, there are times when we may not see the desired results even after putting in hours of hard work. Are you also in a similar situation? Well, don't lose hope and give up just yet, as it's not your fault. Did you know your gender can be a determining factor in your weight loss journey? Several studies show that women in particular have a harder time losing weight compared to men. But why is that? Is it because our bodies are wired differently? Here's what nutritionist Shweta J Panchal revealed in her latest Instagram post:

Here Are 3 Reasons Why It's Harder For Women To Lose Weight Than Men:

1. Higher Basal Metabolic Rate

According to Shweta, men naturally have a higher basal metabolic rate compared to women. For the unversed, basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the number of calories you burn while performing basic life-sustaining functions at rest. On average, the BMR for men is around 1600-1800 calories per day, while for women it's 1400 calories. So, if your brother, husband, or father is sitting next to you, they are actually burning more calories than you are.

2. More Lean Body Mass

Lean body mass is another determining factor in your weight loss journey. Men are naturally blessed with more lean body mass, which enables them to lose weight faster than women. Women, on the other hand, generally have less lean body mass and a higher fat percentage. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), men have a lean body mass of about 80-90%, while for women, it is typically between 70-85%.

3. Higher Testosterone Levels

Did you know that testosterone levels can impact your weight? Yes, that's right. Men tend to have higher testosterone levels, which is exactly why they lose weight faster. The nutritionist explains that people who have higher testosterone levels have less fat storage in their bodies. Not only that, but they also have more lean body mass and a higher basal metabolic rate. This essentially means that men have an advantage when it comes to weight loss.

What Are The Best Foods For Weight Loss?

The journey to weight loss is different for men and women. However, some foods can make for an excellent addition to your diet, irrespective of your gender. Within our kitchen pantry, lie numerous ingredients, fruits, and vegetables that can work wonders for weight loss. These include eggs, mushrooms, carrots, pineapple, cucumbers, apples, broccoli, and more. All of these are high in fibre and packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, making them great for weight loss.

So ladies, the next time you find yourself comparing your weight to the men in your family, remember these pointers and don't be too harsh on yourself.