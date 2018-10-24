Diabetics Must Take Care Of Their Blood Pressure Levels Too: 4 Foods To Manage Diabetes

It is imperative for diabetics to manage their blood pressure levels too, says a latest study. Failing to do so may put them at risk of life-threatening organ damage, revealed the Rutgers University findings which were published in Clinical and Experimental Hypertension.

Interestingly, it is the first study to look at the risk factors and prevalence for hypertensive emergencies -- or drastic increases in blood pressure -- in diabetic African-Americans. The population is disproportionally affected by complications of high blood pressure.

"Our study found that both diabetics and non-diabetics with hypertensive emergencies had similar rates of severe injury to target organs," said Irina Benenson. "Combined with the fact that diabetics with hypertensive emergency also had significantly higher levels of blood pressure, this suggests that the occurrence of severe damage to vital organs is not because of just diabetes but because of the accompanying severely elevated blood pressure."

Hypertensive emergencies are associated with life-threatening damage to the brain, heart and kidneys. An estimated one percent to two percent of people with high blood pressure will have a hypertensive emergency during their lives, and the likelihood is even higher among people with diabetes.

"Given the fact that the presence of severely elevated blood pressure is the strongest driver of damage to vital organs in individuals with diabetes, the most important intervention for preventing hypertensive emergencies would be to better manage patients' blood pressure," said Benenson.

"Carefully selected interventions that improve patients' adherence to medications, and strategies that help providers to overcome clinical inertia, or a failure to increase therapy when blood pressure goals are unmet, may potentially reduce target organ damage associated with hypertensive emergencies."

Foods to Manage Diabetes

Your diet plays a crucial role in managing your blood sugar levels. Here are some foods that you must include in your diabetes diet:

1. Sweet Potato: Sweet potatoes are very effective in ensuring that your blood sugar levels do not fluctuate. "Sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady."

2. Whole grains: Whole grains, unlike the refined grains they are not stripped of their rich fibre content. As noted earlier, fibre can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood.

3. Bitter Gourd :Bitter gourd, or karela, comprises active substances that have anti-diabetic properties like charantin, which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect. The best way to eat karela is to have it in the form of juice early morning on an empty stomach.

4. Fenugreek:Fenugreek seeds improve glucose tolerance and also lower LDL levels. Soak methi seeds and consume them early morning on an empty stomach for good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)

