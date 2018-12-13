Diabetes Mellitus: This Is How Coriander May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common problems that people are facing these days. If findings of the latest studies are to be believed, about 22% of Indians are suffering from diabetes. Diabetes mellitus refers to a group of metabolic diseases that cause high blood sugar levels. It is a condition when the hormone called insulin, which is produced by our pancreas, is not able to break down glucose into energy, causing our blood sugar level to spike abnormally. The main causes of diabetes are stress, sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, overweight, and family history. Since it is an incurable health condition, it becomes imperative for diabetics to follow a strict routine, including daily exercise, regular medication and healthy balanced diet, to keep blood sugar levels in control. But, did you know that diabetes can be managed by adding a few natural ingredients to your diet that can be easily found in your kitchen like coriander (dhaniya)? Yes, that right! Coriander, also known as dhaniya in Hindi, is one such herb that is known to manage diabetes.

Diabetics are recommended to include low glycaemic index (GI) foods in their diet. Coriander has a glycaemic value of 33, which is quite low and can be added in a diabetic diet. What is Glycaemic Index (GI), you ask? It is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with low GI value (55 or less) are digested, absorbed and metabolised slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood glucose.

Coriander is rich in fibre, which takes long to digest, keeping you full for a longer time. Fibre happens to play an important role in a diabetes diet as it helps slow down the rise in our blood sugar level. If the findings of the study published in the journal Science are to be believed, adding more dietary fibre to your diet may help fight against type-2 diabetes, by promoting a group of healthy gut bacteria. The research also talks about the importance of eating certain kinds of dietary fibres as they may help restore the gut microbiota in the gastrointestinal tract - which is known to facilitate better digestion, further keeping up the overall health of the body.

In fact, drinking coriander water may help control your blood sugar levels as well. Coriander leaves-infused water is one of the best alternatives to your high calorie beverages. All you have to do is soak in few coriander leaves in a bottle of water and keep sipping into it through the day. Moreover, coriander seeds are known to be quite potent in manging diabetes.

Managing diabetes in not an easy task; therefore, be wise and make healthy choices of foods and drinks to control your blood glucose levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.