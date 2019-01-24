Diabetes Mellitus: How Eating Mushrooms May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

We all know that mushrooms are packed with many health-promoting properties and that they could help in losing weight. But did you also know that the humble mushrooms may also keep your diabetes in check? Yes, that's right! If the findings of a study, published in the Journal of Functional Foods, are to be believed, then consuming white button mushrooms every day may help keep your blood sugar levels in control. White button mushrooms, if added to daily diet, may create subtle shifts in the microbial community in the gut, which improves the regulation of glucose in the liver.

But, it's not just white button mushrooms that are healthy - there are various mushrooms like shiitake, oyster mushrooms (Kashmiri guchchi), morels and Portobello mushroom that are known to have extraordinary healing powers and medicinal traits. All these different varieties of mushrooms are packed with varying degrees of dietary fibre, B vitamins, protein and vitamin D - all of which are essential to manage blood sugar levels.

The presence of dietary fibre in mushrooms, both soluble and insoluble, helps in gradual spikes in the blood sugar levels, keeping diabetes under control. Fibre takes time to digest, due to which the food does not metabolise immediately, further preventing blood sugar spikes. Additionally, mushrooms are low glycaemic index foods; meaning they comprise low amount of carbohydrates that cause a slower rise in blood sugar levels as compared to high-carb foods like rice and potato.

Mushrooms also facilitate weight loss, which is directly related to diabetes and cardiovascular health. They have a very low calorie count and contain high amount of water content, which induces satiety, further preventing you from bingeing on high-carb and high-calorie foods that may significantly spike your blood sugar levels.

Once considered to be an exotic food, today we see mushrooms in most of our dishes like soups, salad and curries. Here are some amazing mushroom recipes that you can try at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.