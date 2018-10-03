Diabetes Management: Why Should Diabetics Avoid White Bread? 5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas

White bread refers to bread light in colour, made with flour that has been through a refining process. White bread has become a common breakfast staple across the world. It would not be wrong to say that it has almost become like our morning ritual to reach out for the pack of white bread lying on the dining table for breakfast. While nothing harms in moderate quantities, but it is said that for diabetics, white bread is a complete deal-breaker. Diabetes Mellitus is a condition characterised by fluctuating blood sugar levels. It is not easy to reverse the condition and cure it completely, experts say that there are many ways with which you can manage the condition better. For instance, diabetics are often advised to take extra care of their diet and nutrition. Anything that causes abnormal surge in the blood glucose levels should be avoided.



Why should diabetics avoid white bread?



White bread is made of white flour that is full of refined starch. Not just white bread; white rice and white pasta is also made of white flour. Goods made of these flours, act like sugar and get digested very quickly and topple the blood glucose levels.

Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta says "we tell diabetic to not have refined cereal because its glycemic index is high which means that when it is eaten, they lack in fibre. The sugar level goes up immediately and comes down to low really fast. The flip is immediate which makes it dangerous."



What should they have instead?

"Brown and white is not really a right term, brown bread also may contain refined grain, the term that should ideally be used is multigrain bread and wholegrain bread", says Dr. Rupali.

If a person is really particular, you can go to smaller bakers and can always ask them for customised whole grain or multigrain breads. You can also suggest them to tweak the concentration of grains in your bread and they would do so upon your orders. Opt for whole grains like barley, jowar and ragi, she adds.

According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "ditch refined and processed variety of carbs with healthy and complex ones. You do not need to eliminate carbs totally from your diet. This could prove detrimental for your health. Complex carbs are full of fibre. Fibre takes the longest to digest and ensures slow-release of sugars, which keeps your blood sugar levels in control. A white bread can be easily replaced by toasted whole grain bread. Make sure you practice portion control."

Here are some healthy and diabetic friendly breakfast recipes you can try at home.

Besan chilla

Oats idli

Baked eggs

Sprouts

Methi paratha

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.