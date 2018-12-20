Diabetes Management: This Common Kitchen Ingredient May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is one of the most common ailments afflicting millions across globe. According to a study, published in Lancet, about 98 million people are estimated to be diabetic by the year 2030. A diabetic is often told to be extra careful of their diet and not eat anything that would cause a dramatic surge in the blood sugar levels. Fortunately, there are many common spices, herbs and stems that could help manage diabetes naturally. The book 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal identifies garlic is one such effective kitchen ingredient. There have been various studies supporting the claim too. According to a study, published in the journal of Nutrition, raw garlic extracts were found to help reduce risk of both diabetes and atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries). Diabetes is known to increase a risk of a few inflammatory conditions, one of them being atherosclerosis. The anti-inflammatory compounds of garlic may come to your rescue and lower the effects of diabetic complications. Cooked and aged garlic extract are also effective in managing blood sugar levels.

How Does Garlic Help Manage Diabetes

Garlic is packed with allicin, allyl propyl disulfide and S-allyl cysteine sulfoxide. These sulphurous compounds are not only antibacterial and antifungal in nature, but may also raise insulin levels in blood and help your body to respond to insulin better. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "a regular intake of garlic lowers the amino acid homocysteine, a risk factor in diabetes and heart disease." Moreover, garlic is also low in calories and carbohydrates, making it an ideal addition to diabetes diet. Diabetics are often advised to eat foods that are low in carbohydrates, as high carbohydrate foods tend to spike blood sugar. The Glycaemic Index (GI) of garlic is also low. The Glycaemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods with low GI tend to take long to digest and metabolise, ensuring slow release of sugar in the blood stream. Garlic is also rich in vitamin B6 and C. While the former is known to facilitate better carbohydrate metabolism, vitamin C is also known to check and maintain steady blood sugar levels

How To Have Garlic As Part Of Your Diabetes Diet

You can consume them raw with a glass of water first thing in the morning. Make sure you do not consume a whole clove at once as it could cause heartburn and acidity. Peel the skin off before consuming; the allicin compound degrades if the garlic is sitting out for too long. You can chop garlic finely and add them to your soups, stir fries or salads too.

Other kitchen ingredients that are known to manage diabetes naturally are methi, cinnamon and cumin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.