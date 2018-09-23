Diabetes Management: Here's How Eating Garlic May Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Indian cuisine shares a special penchant for garlic. The perennial herb is part of so many of our curries, stews and broths. Garlic is packed with antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is a storehouse of vital minerals like phosphorous, calcium, potassium, iron and copper. Most of garlic's health benefits come from allicin, a sulphurous compound present in garlic, which gives it the pungent smell and taste. From boosting immunity to digestion, to maintaining heart health by keeping blood pressure in check, garlic is one of the healthiest superfoods you can add to your diet. Turns out that garlic could also do wonders in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Most nutritionists often recommend including fresh garlic in a diabetes diet.





Diabetes Management: How including garlic may help regulate blood sugars level



Diabetes is a condition when the body is not able to produce enough or respond well to insulin, a hormone that helps keep the blood sugar level from getting too high (hyperglycemia) or too low (hypoglycemia). If left unsupervised, diabetes can even lead to obesity, heart and kidney complications. Fortunately, there is a lot that you can ensure on your front to make sure you manage the condition well. Garlic is one perennial herb that could help you do that. Studies have shown that garlic plays an instrumental role in curbing inflammation, which staves off the risk of type-2 diabetes.



1. Garlic is very low on calories and carb content too, which further makes it an ideal herb for diabetes management.

2. A fresh bulb of garlic is also a good source of vitamins B-6. Vitamin B-6 plays a significant role in carbohydrate metabolism. Carbs tend to metabolise very quickly and cause the blood sugar levels to elevate. Garlic ensures that carbs are metabolised in regulated pace.

3. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "A regular intake of garlic lowers the amino acid homocysteine, a risk factor of diabetes and heart diseases."

4. Experts have also noted in the past that compounds present in garlic, like allicin, allyl propyl disulfide and S-allyl cysteine sulfoxide, help raise insulin levels in the blood too.



A study published in journal Maturitas, revealed that people with uncontrolled high blood pressure, who took aged garlic for 12 weeks, averaged a 10-point decrease in blood pressure.





How to eat garlic for diabetes management?



You can have them fresh and raw. Sprinkle them over your salads. You can also have them cooked. A hearty spinach broth tempered with garlic flavour is one delicious dinner option you can try on days you want to go light.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



