Diabetes Management: 5 Healthy Evening Snacks For Diabetics

One of the primary mandates of diabetes management is to keep a close check on one's diet. There are number of dos and don'ts a diabetic needs to keep in mind before putting anything in their mouth. Sugary goods, aerated beverages, fruit juices, foods made with refined flour and trans-fats are not recommended for diabetics as all these foods get digested quickly and cause the blood sugar levels to surge. Diabetics are advised to include foods rich in fibre and protein and limit simple carb intake. Diabetics often find themselves in dearth of options when it comes to snacking. Most snacks that we see around are often too high on sugar or carbs, which is why it is best for diabetics to not go for the store-bought snacks and prepare something nice and yummy at home itself.





Here Are Some Delicious And Nutritious Evening Snacks Diabetics Can Nibble On:





1. Roasted Chana: Chanas, or chickpeas, are loaded with fibres, which ensure slow release of sugar in the blood. Fibres also induce a sense of satiety. If you feel full, you are less likely to binge on other unhealthy snacks. Roast them at home in olive oil and keep munching into them when hunger strikes.



2. Nuts: Nuts are extremely good for diabetics. Nuts provide healthy fats and are rich in proteins; moreover, they are known to be very low on carbohydrates. However, make sure you do not go overboard. Take these nuts in restricted quantities. About 5-6 soaked almonds and 1-2 walnuts a day should be enough.

3. Sprouts: Lentils and legumes are a great addition to a diabetes diet. They are not only a storehouse of protein, but are also packed with good quality fibres too. Most of us are not aware of the great versatility of dal. You can prepare an array of healthy dal-based snacks, or have them as sprouts. Take a handful of lentils and legumes like mung, chickpea and rajma and sprout them together. Throw in some fresh veggies and herbs such as cucumber and coriander to your sprouts and enjoy.



4. Oats Idli: Idli is often claimed to be one of the healthiest Indian foods. Since it is fermented, it is good for gut and digestion. You can experiment with the traditional batter and throw in some healthy and diabetes-friendly ingredients too. For instance, try this oats idli. Oats is full of fibre, which checks blood sugar surge and boosts insulin production too.



5. Eggs Chaat: The American Diabetes Association considers eggs as an excellent choice for an ideal diabetes diet. One large egg contains about half a gram of carbohydrates. You can make a delicious chaat out of it too. Try this delicious recipe and enjoy. Grab some boiled eggs. Chop them up. Add some green chilli, roasted cumin, onions and tamarind chutney to make an absolutely smashing chaat.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

