Diabetes: Is It Safe For Diabetics To Have Oranges? Here's The Answer

Fresh and seasonal fruits are an intrinsic part of a healthy diet. They are rich in a variety of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that are essential to carry out various body functions. Health experts often emphasise on the need of including fruits of all types and colours in one's diet. But if you happen to be a diabetic, you need to be a little cautious of what you have on your plate, even when it comes to fruits. Fruits that have high sugar content or glycaemic index like chikoo and melons are not very advisable for diabetics. Whereas, consuming fruits like guavas and tomatoes have been linked to lowered blood sugar levels. Oranges too, are said to be beneficial for diabetics. Read on to know why.





Diabetes Management: Why Should You Add Oranges To Diabetes Diet

The American Diabetes Association has listed citrus fruits among Diabetes superfoods. According to the association, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons are full of fibre, vitamin C, folate and potassium, which would help benefit a healthy diabetic eating plan.

Oranges are full of fibre. Fibre takes longest to break down and digest. This enables slow release of sugar into the blood stream, which would further ensure that your blood glucose levels are stable for a long period of time. Moreover, the glycaemic index of raw oranges is just about 40-43. The Glycaemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with low GI value (55 or less) are digested, absorbed and metabolised slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood glucose. Diabetics are advised to include more low GI foods in their diets.

Diabetes Management: Orange is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D







Diabetes Management: Eat Whole, Don't Juice It



Make sure you have the fruit raw and whole for maximum benefits. Drinking its juice may cost you some healthy fibres and shoot up the blood sugar levels. A study published in the journal Diabetes Care, revealed that eating citrus fruits could lower the risk of diabetes in women, but drinking the fruit juice may prove detrimental to their blood sugar levels.



The GI score of unsweetened orange juice is also around 50, as compared to the GI score of whole orange (40).



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.