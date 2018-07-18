How To Manage Diabetes Naturally: 4 Drinks To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common conditions. This chronic disease occurs when the pancreas produce little or no insulin. In either case, the blood sugar cannot get into the cells for storage, which further leads to complications. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that India about 31,705,000 diabetics and may grow up by over 100 percent to 79,441,000 by the year 2030. Our changing lifestyle is one of the biggest reasons of developing diabetes. A high-calorie diet paired with sedentary lifestyle with less physical activity puts you at a greater risk of diabetes.

A tweak in the diet and day-to-day life can actually help manage diabetes or reduce the risk of developing the condition. Apart from eating the right food, you must also drink beverages that may help reduce blood sugar levels. By beverages we mean healthy juices and teas and not fizzy drinks or fruit juices. While water is one of the best solutions to keep your blood sugar levels in check, these essential drinks also help manage diabetes better.

Diabetes: Here are 4 drinks that you can include in your diet to manage blood sugar levels better:

1. Karela Juice

Karela juice is said to be great for diabetics. It helps regulate the blood sugar levels in your body. According to Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, Karela juice tends to make your insulin active; the sugar would be used adequately and not get converted into fat, which could also help in losing weight. Moreover, karela juice contains active substance known as charantin that is known as blood-glucose lowering agent. A glassful of karela juice in the morning could help regulate and manage blood sugar levels effectively.

2. Methi Water

One of the most effective natural remedies is methi dana. A study found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. Methi dana water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. It contains fibre and helps in slowing down digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. The fenugreek water also helps in improving the way your body uses sugar.

3. Barley Water (Jau)

Barley or jau water is high in insoluble fibre, which makes it good for diabetics. It is recommended for diabetics as it helps stabilise blood glucose levels. Make sure you drink unsweetened barley water to get effective results. The antioxidant properties of barley water also helps keep many diseases at bay.

4. Green Tea

According to a study published in the journal BMC Pharmacology, green improved glucose metabolism in healthy participants. The drink also lowered blood glucose levels in diabetic rats. While the researchers claim that green tea is effective in managing diabetes, they still need to conduct more studies.

Do not forget to eat healthy food and lead a physically active life along with adding these drinks. Make sure you consult your diabetologist before bringing them into use.