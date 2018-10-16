Diabetes: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally?

Apple cider vinegar has long been touted as one of the best weight loss drinks that are known to help your burn belly fat. Turns out, it may be a great drink to help manage blood sugar levels and control diabetes effectively. You heard us! There are a few studies that have found that ACV can reduce fasting blood glucose levels in those at risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition that is marked by body's inability to produce insulin and manage blood sugar levels appropriately. Here, apple cider vinegar comes to rescue. We tell you how ACV may help manage blood glucose levels effectively and keep diabetes in check.

According to Macrobiotic Health Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "it helps manage blood sugar levels effectively. It helps uptake of nutrients to the cells and is great for blood pressure and diabetes. One must consume ACV before meals for better blood sugar management."

Apple cider vinegar for diabetes

According to a study published in the journal Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism, consuming vinegar with complex carbohydrates may reduce post-meal blood glucose levels as much as 20 percent. Additionally, research published in the Journal of Functional Foods found that consuming vinegar two times per day with meals may reduce fasting blood glucose levels in those people who are at risk for developing type-2 diabetes. Here are a couple of potential benefits of ACV for diabetes.

Apple cider contains acetic acid that may slow down the conversion of complex carbs into the bloodstream. As a result, this may prevent blood sugar level spikes.

As per the study mentioned above, acetic acid may be beneficial and may affect the way carbs are digested. It also promotes B cell insulin secretion, further helping manage blood sugar levels better.

The acid is also known to have anti-glycaemic effects that also reduce starch digestion.

How to drink apple cider vinegar for diabetes?

Apple cider vinegar should not be consumed directly. One should dilute it with water. You can also add it in your salads as dressing, or just toss it on non-starchy vegetables. Make sure apple cider vinegar you buy is organic and raw to ensure it is effective.

Side effects of apple cider vinegar

Excessive consumption of apple cider vinegar may reverse the good effects, so ensure that you have consulted a doctor before switching to this beverage. Too much ACV can also reduce the levels of potassium in your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.