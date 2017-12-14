Diabetes and Obesity Linked to Higher Cancer Risk: 4 Foods That Reduce This Risk

Highlights A new report was published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology Researchers examined rates of 12 types of cancer from 175 countries Researchers found that about 544,000 cancer cases

A new report, published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, shows that many cancer cases worldwide may happen at least in part because people are overweight or have diabetes. Diabetes and being overweight or obese were a factor in 5.6 percent of new cancer cases worldwide in 2012, or about 792,600 cases, the authors say. Researchers examined rates of 12 types of cancer from 175 countries in 2012. They also looked back at 2002 data on rates of overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes which is caused in part by obesity.Researchers found that about 544,000 cancer cases, or about 3.9 percent of the total, were linked with a high body-mass index (BMI, a ratio of weight to height), and 280,000, or 2 percent, were linked with diabetes. The study further states that the biggest proportion of cancer cases related to diabetes and high BMI - about 38 percent - occurred in high-income western countries, followed by east and southeast Asian countries at about 24 percent.The report also indicates that liver cancer and endometrial cancer contributed the highest number of cancer cases related to diabetes and high BMI, at 25 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Here are some herbs and ingredients that have scientifically been shown to reduce the risk of cancer.Laboratory trials of amla extracts have shown its ability to kill and prevent growth of cancer cells while not harming the healthy cells.The European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), an ongoing multinational study across 10 countries has shown a positive co-relation between the consumption of garlic and onion and reduced risk of cancer.The principle component of turmeric is curcumin which is a potent antioxidant scavenging free radicals and inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells. Almost 2000 published scientific papers have shown that curcumin has the ability to kill cancer cells while not harming the healthy cells.Its anti-cancer value was realized about 40 years ago when researchers isolated a crystalline steroidal compound (withaferin A) from this herb. Further research on these extracts which were taken from the leaf of ashwagandha showed that they were able to kill cancerous cells.A good diet can he,p in boosting your overall health and well-being in the long run.