Diabetes: 4 Flours You Should Eat To Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Diabetes is a health condition that cannot be cured completely; therefore, it is important to eat a healthy diet, engage in exercises and lead a fit lifestyle. Diabetics are required to alter their diet, which means one has to include more fibre and proteins in to their diet and reduce the consumption of carbohydrates and sugar to manage blood sugar levels. While we make these changes, it is also necessary to change the way we eat our daily foods like chapattis. We generally eat rotis made with wheat flour thinking they are healthy. However, turns out, there are more fibre-rich and healthier alternatives to wheat flour that could help manage diabetes well. We enlist a few flours that may be great for diabetics and their overall health.

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Amaranth, buckwheat and ragi are the best flours to use in case you are a diabetic. Atta from these flours is low in carbohydrate content that makes it effective to maintain blood sugar levels. The wheat atta that we get is generally mixed with refined flour, which does not good to diabetics. As a result, the fibre, vitamins and minerals become concentrated and become highly toxic for the pancreas of a diabetic struggling to manage blood sugar levels. It is always better to use one grain at a time, so it is recommended to not mix the different flours."

Flours for diabetes

1. Ragi atta

Ragi has recently gained more popularity for its exceptionally good quality of dietary fibre that is great for diabetics. Fibre helps in keeping you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing overeating. As a result, it keeps your weight in check, which plays a crucial role in controlling diabetes. Additionally, fibre takes a lot of time to digest; thereby causing the blood sugar levels to spike gradually. Here are some recipes you can make at home.

Ragi Dosa

Ragi Roti

2. Amaranth atta

The anti-diabetic and antioxidative effect of amaranth grain is known to keep your blood sugar levels in check. It comes packed with high amounts of protein, minerals, vitamins and lipids that are beneficial for this condition. Here are some recipes you can prepare at home:

Ramdana ki Chikki

Amaranth Tikki

3. Barley or jau ka atta

Barley or jau has been shown to increase gut hormones that boost metabolism and appetite and further reduce chronic low-grade inflammation, keeping your body healthy. Here are recipes you should try:

Bell Peppers Stuffed with Barley

Barley Risotto

4. Chane ka atta

Chickpea flour or chana atta is a soluble fibre that not only reduces blood cholesterol levels but also aids in the slow absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, causing the blood sugar levels to rise slowly.

Make sure you consult your doctor before you switch to any flour that's mentioned here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.