Dengue: 3 Herbs You Can Consume To Prevent Dengue Fever

Dengue has turned out to be one of the health conditions that can be life-threatening. Dengue fever is a result of a viral infection that is transmitted by mosquitoes. It is also popularly known as dandy fever and is said to be caused by a particular type of mosquito called aedes aegypti. When a mosquito bites an infected individual, the dengue virus tends to enter that mosquito. This mosquito then transfers the virus to the next person it bites and so on. While papaya leaf is said to be one of the best ways to prevent dengue fever, Ayurveda suggests some more herbs that could help prevent it and further help boost immunity. We list down the herbal remedies that could help prevent dengue fever.

Herbs to prevent dengue fever

According to Ayurveda Expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "These herbs improve immunity, reduce high fever, and associated symptoms of body ache, reduction of platelet count, and fatigue. These herbs are advised to consume during season change to help the body to adapt to the new change."

1. Giloy

Giloy, or Guduchi is a popular herb that has long been used in medicines. Known as one of the amritas (roots of immortality), the perennial climbing herb is easily available. The paan-shaped leaf has antioxidant properties that help protect against free radical damage, further boosting immunity. Moreover, it helps reduce fever and increases blood platelet count. It is highly alkaline and has anti-inflammatory effects that are known to boost your overall immunity. Giloy is available in the form of powder, capsules and juice. The best way is to make a concoction using the powder.

2. Neem

Neem leaves have shown to increase both blood platelets and white blood cell platelet count, two of which are the worst side effects of dengue fever. The plant is said to have chemicals named nimbin and nimbidin, which have anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic and anti-microbial properties. Moreover, it is said to boost immunity, purify blood and remove toxins from the body. In fact, topical application of neem oil can help reduce the chance of being affected by dengue fever. One way is to drink neem-infused water. All you need to do is to boil a few leaves in water and drink the brew at regular intervals.

3. Chirayta

Chirayta is a herb used as a bitter tonic that is known to manage health conditions like fever, and loss of appetite, both of which are symptoms of dengue fever. Moreover, it has the ability to boost immunity and keep overall health in check. Chirayta is also available in many forms like raw, powder and capsule. It is best to make a concoction to keep healthy.

Bring these herbs to your rescue only under strict supervision of a certified Ayurvedic expert or a doctor to avoid any further complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.