Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Enjoy Traditional Konkani Meal Post-Wedding In New Photo! (See Pic)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a fairytale affair at a luxurious villa in Italy a week ago, but their fans still seem to be giddy with happiness and excitement over the event. Our happiness is buoyed by the fact that the couple has been releasing photographs from the wedding, where the two of them look downright regal and of course, oh-so-happy! Both Ranveer and Deepika today released brand new photographs from the mehndi ceremony and post-wedding rituals, making us all sigh with longing. The photos, released on both the Bollywood stars' social media pages, conveyed pure, unadulterated love that they clearly harbour for each other and we just can't take our eyes off of them. In one of the pictures shared by Deepika Padukone, the new bride and groom are sitting for their first Konkani meal together post-wedding. The picture show Deepika Padukone feeding her husband Ranveer Singh with so much love and devoted attention that it's making us want to fall in love right now!

Have a look at the new picture released from 'DeepVeer' wedding or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding today:

Can the two of them be any more in love? There had been reports earlier that the couple's Konkani wedding will have a traditional Konkani menu, with food being served on banana leaves. The reports have turned out to be true, as indeed, we can see an elaborate and traditional meal laid out in front of the bride and groom, in the picture above. The couple got married twice- once according to Konkani rituals and the second time, according to Sindhi rituals. During the Sindhi wedding as well, traditional and authentic Sindhi dishes like Sai Bhaji and Dal Pakwan, were served to guests present at the venue. Moreover, the guests were welcomed with a glass of filter coffee that was especially flown in from Bengaluru, just for the wedding.

As more happy pictures from the wedding continue to leave us breathless, we can't help but keep our eyes glued to the screens and just admire the beautiful couple for all their loving stares and wedding finery!