Dates and Apricots Are Diabetic-Friendly: Try These 15 Low-Sugar and Non-Starchy Foods Too!

Dried fruits like dates, apricots, raisins and sultanas are safer foods to include in a diabetes diet as opposed to starchy foods such as white bread, revealed a new study published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes. “People often worry about sources of sugar, and fruits are one of them. But, most fruits, in particular tender fruits, have a low glycaemic index and what we're showing here is dried fruits also have a lower glycaemic index, so, they don't raise your blood sugar very much,” said John Sievenpiper from Toronto's St Michael's Hospital.

“This study finds that people can use dried fruits as a low glycaemic index food source to replace higher glycaemic index foods. So, as a snack food, dried fruit is going to be preferred to a grain-based cracker or snack,” he added.

For the study, the researchers compared the glycaemic response of four dried fruits — dates, apricots, raisins and sultanas, to white bread.

The findings revealed that the fruits had a lower glycaemic index and could lower the glycaemic response of white bread through displacement of half of the available carbohydrate content.

Diabetes Management: What is Glycaemic Index?

The Glycaemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods, which is determined by how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods that have high glycaemic index (above 55) could prove detrimental to blood sugar levels. On the other hand, foods with low GI value enable slow release of sugar, which prevents blood sugar spikes.

Here's a list of 15 low GI foods you can include in your diabetes diet:

1. Guava

2. Tomato

3. Spinach

4. Cabbage

5. Radish

6. Pears

7. Sweet potato

8. Lentils

9. Beans

10. Peas

12. Oats

13. Carrots

14. Corn

15. Quinoa

Include these foods in your diet and manage your blood sugar levels naturally. Make sure you do not go overboard with them and practice moderation.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.