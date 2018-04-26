Dark Chocolates May Reduce Stress and Inflammation: 4 Benefits Of Dark Chocolate You Must Know 

Here's some good news for chocolate lovers across the world. According to a latest study, consuming dark chocolate may reduce stress and inflammation, as well as improve memory, immunity and mood. Yes you heard that right. The researchers claimed that this could be due to the abundant concentration of of cacao -- a major source of flavonoids, in dark chocolates.Health experts and nutritionists across the world have often emphasized about the benefits of flavonoids found in cacao. These extremely extremely potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, may have beneficial effects for brain and cardiovascular health, the researchers said."For years, we have looked at the influence of dark chocolate on neurological functions from the standpoint of sugar content -- the more sugar, the happier we are," said lead investigator Lee S. Berk, from Loma Linda University in California, US."This is the first time that we have looked at the impact of large amounts of cacao in doses as small as a regular-sized chocolate bar in humans over short or long periods of time, and are encouraged by the findings," Berk added.The findings were presented at the Experimental Biology 2018 meeting in San Diego, US.The findings revealed that dark chocolate may also affect human gene expression. It regulates cellular immune response, neural signalling, and sensory perception.Cacao consumption up-regulates multiple intracellular signalling pathways involved in T-cell activation, cellular immune response and genes involved in neural signalling and sensory perception - the researchers said that the latter was potentially associated with the phenomena of brain hyperplasticity."These studies show us that higher the concentration of cacao, the more positive the impact on cognition, memory, mood, immunity and other beneficial effects," Berk noted.For the study, the team for the first time examined the impact of large amounts of cacao in doses as small as a regular-sized chocolate bar in humans over short or long periods of time.To examine the results better, the team assessed the electroencephalography (EEG) response to consuming 48 g of dark chocolate (70 percent cacao) after an acute period of time (30 minutes) and after a chronic period of time (120 minutes), on modulating brain frequencies 0-40Hz, specifically beneficial gamma frequency (25-40Hz).Berk said the studies require further investigation, to be claiming any conclusion. Further investigations are required specifically to determine the significance of these effects for immune cells and the brain in larger study populations.Here are some more benefits of dark chocolates that would make you love your chocolate bar even more.- Several studies suggests that the high magnesium content in dark chocolate can help lower blood pressure. It is also said that eating dark chocolate raises the level of nitric oxide in your body. Nitric oxide is a naturally occurring substance in your body that acts on small receptors in our blood vessels and helps them dilate thereby lowering overall blood pressure.- Studies show that moderate amounts of dark chocolate can lower LDL which is bad cholesterol and raise HDL which is good cholesterol. This in turn helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and a stroke.- Research proves that dark chocolates have high satiety value and therefore they make you feel full for a longer time. They are packed with MUFA'S (monounsaturated fatty acids) that are known to boost your metabolism and burn fat.By keeping your cravings in check, you would obviously binge, therefore dark chocolate may assist you in your weight loss goals. A 2012 study conducted by the University of California looked at the diet of 1000 Americans found that those who ate dark chocolate a few times a week were on an average, slimmer than those who ate it occasionally. The researchers went on to say that even though dark chocolate is loaded with calories, it contains ingredients that may favour weight-loss.(With Inputs IANS)