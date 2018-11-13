Daliya For Weight Loss: How Eating Bulgar Wheat May Help You Lose Weight

If you are a health conscious person, then you must have heard about the health benefits of eating daliya (or bulgar) like it helps improve digestion, manage diabetes, boosts energy etc. But, did you know that daliya is also good shedding extra weight? Yes, that's right! According to USDA, 100 grams of bulgar wheat (daliya) has 357 calories, 7.14 grams of protein, 11.9 grams of fibre and 1.55 grams of fat. Dalia is a super hit breakfast option in the sub-continents of India. Since time immemorial, daliya and its healthy properties have found many fans in-and-beyond the fitness circuit. An extremely versatile ingredient, you may replace rice with daliya in your dishes to cut bad carbs and add more protein, fibre and good carbs. You can prepare it with vegetables, tossed in oil; better still, have it in form of porridge cooked either in milk and water topped with berries or nuts.

According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Daliya is high on fibre, protein and B vitamins, all of which play a crucial role in weight loss. Daliya makes for a great option for those on a weight reduction diet. You can spruce it up by adding lovely and nutrient dense veggies like carrot, peas, tomato and capsicum. This would help you keep satiated for long. One could also add nuts and seeds to the porridge which can also help nourish the skin in addition to aiding weight loss."

Daliya For Weight Loss

The reason why all the weight-watchers and fitness enthusiasts prefer eating daliya is because it is extremely low in calories. As per the USDA nutrition data, one cup of daliya has 150 calories, which is very less, thereby facilitating weight loss. An, not just low in calories, daliya is packed with fibre. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, thereby aiding bowel regularity. A good digestion is a secret to effective weight loss. In addition to this, fibre also fills you up. It takes the longest to digest, and induces feeling of satiety, which prevents you from bingeing into other high fattening foods. A regular to medium portion of daliya would help keep you full till lunch.

Moreover, daliya makes for an excellent source of protein. Protein takes long to digest, suppresses hunger pangs, boosts metabolism and activates weight regulating hormones. A higher protein intake actually increases levels of the satiety (appetite-reducing hormones), while reducing your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin.