Daliya For Diabetes: How Eating Daliya Or Bulgar Wheat May Help You Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is classified as a group of metabolic diseases that cause high blood sugar levels. The reason behind having diagnosed with diabetes is because of inadequate production of insulin by the pancreas or when the cells of our body do not respond to the insulin produced. It is also dubbed as a "silent killer" as in many cases people do not have any major symptom of diabetes but are diagnosed with it after a routine check-up. If you're a diabetic, then it's extremely important to keep a strict watch on your diet. You should eat small and healthy meals through the day in order to keep your blood sugar levels in check and be sure to not include processed or high fattening foods in your diet.



One must understand that there are no shortcuts to control blood sugar; paying close attention to your diet with regular exercise is the only key to manage diabetes. Various health experts vouch for daily consumption of whole grains, considering they are power-packed with essential nutrients required by the human body. One of the whole grains that you can include to your daily diet, especially in breakfast, is daliya or bulgar wheat. Nutritionists around the world believe that bulgar wheat could play a similar role in the diabetes diet when eaten in place of simple, refined carbohydrates. A bowlful of bulgar wheat (or daliya) has a very low glycaemic index; therefore, it does not get absorbed quickly and enables slow release of sugar that aids weight loss too.



Other than being a low glycaemic food, daliya is packed with fibre as well. Did you know that 100 grams of daliya serving has 18 grams of fibre? According to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Daliya is high in fibre that delays digestion. Because the output of sugar is not in big quantum, it is not converted into fat." The whopping amount of fibre ensures a healthy digestive system. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, thereby, aiding bowel regularity. In addition to this, fibre also fills you up. It takes the longest to digest, and induces feeling of satiety, which prevents you from bingeing on other high fattening foods. A regular to medium portion of daliya (or dalia) would help keep you full till lunch.

So, without further ado, add daliya or bulgar wheat to your diet and manage diabetes naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

