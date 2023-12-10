Dal With A Twist: How To Make The Irresistible Amritsari Sookhi Dal At Home

Amritsari sookhi dal recipe is a must-try.

In the heart of Punjab, almost every meal celebrates rich flavours and hearty warmth. Among the lesser-known dishes, there's a dal recipe that captures the essence of home-cooked comfort - Amritsari Sookhi Dal. This iconic dish from the bustling streets of Amritsar carries with it the vibrant spirit of Punjabi cuisine - full of flavours with a warm homely feel. At first glance, Amritsari Sookhi Dal might seem like a straightforward lentil dish, but its first bite bursts our flavours instantly making you fall in love with it. This simple yet flavorful lentil dish is a favourite in many Punjabi households, and it is surprisingly easy to make.

What's Special About Amristari Sookhi Dal? The Crunch!

"Sookhi" translates to dry, and this dish lives up to its name with a unique dry texture that sets it apart from its more common, soupy counterparts. The urad dal is cooked to a delightful tenderness and then mixed with the spicy onion-tomato mixture, resulting in a crunchy dal dish that gives us the perfect dry sabzi for a typical Punjabi meal. While usually urad dal is used to make this dish, feel free to use yellow moong dal instead - you'll love it equally.

What To Pair Amritsari Sookhi Dal With?

What's great about this dish is its versatility in pairing. It goes wonderfully with soft chapatis or even a plain rice bowl. And if you're feeling a bit fancy, try it with a buttery kulcha. The simplicity of the dal with the softness of bread creates a perfect balance. A dollop of butter or ghee adds a touch of indulgence, enhancing the overall richness of the dish.

Are you already craving this unique Punjabi dal recipe? Let's see how to make it.

Urad dal is used in many Indian recipes.

Photo Credit: iStock

Amritsari Sookhi (Dry) Dal Recipe I How To Make Amritsari Sookhi Dal

Boil dal till it turns soft. Meanwhile, saute chopped onions and tomatoes with salt, whole spices like cumin seeds and spice powders like red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Once the tomatoes are cooked, drain the dal and add the dry dal to the mixture. Mix well, add garam masala and serve with a sprinkling of fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Amritsari sookhi dal.

Amritsari Sookhi Dal is a heartwarming dish that speaks the language of home. The simplicity of its flavours is what makes it one of the best homemade Amritsari recipes. Do try this recipe if you are a fan of Punjabi cuisine.