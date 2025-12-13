Could This BE Any More Exciting? 'Central Perk Coffeehouse' Inspired By <i>Friends</i> Debuts In New York

New York City just got a little more "friendly"! A new cafe called Central Perk Coffeehouse, inspired by the iconic cafe from the hit sitcom Friends, has officially opened its doors in Times Square on December 12, reported Time Out. For fans of the beloved show, this marks a nostalgic milestone. The fictional hangout that defined '90s television culture now has a real-life counterpart at one of the world's busiest intersections. This cafe is not a temporary pop-up or a themed attraction - it's a fully functional coffeehouse with playful nods to the series in its menu and design.

A Real-World Cafe Inspired By Friends TV Series

Located at 20 Times Square, the coffeehouse blends contemporary design with references to Friends. Instead of turning into a replica set, the interiors feature warm tones, expansive windows, and tasteful decor that feels inviting rather than gimmicky. Pop artist Burton Morris, whose work appeared throughout the show, adds authenticity with his signature coffee cup artwork anchoring the bar and a large-scale Empire State Building graphic on the exterior.

The Menu: Yummy Dishes Inspired By The Show

The menu is where the nostalgia truly shines. Drinks and dishes are cleverly named after iconic moments and characters from the series:

Signature Drinks

The One with NYC Matcha

Chandler's Chocolate Cold Foam Latte

Princess Consuela's Banana Mocha

Oh. My. Gawd! Cold Brew

Also Read: 6 Signs You Are Exactly Like Monica Geller In The Kitchen

Food Highlights

Tribbiani Sandwich: A hero-sized stack of prosciutto, soppressata, capicola, cotta, coppa, provolone, lettuce, and giardiniera on semolina bread.

Joey's Meatball Sandwich

Rachel's Green "Side" Salad

Weekend at Caesars Salad

Mama's Little Bakery Cheesecake

Also Read: Joey Tribbiani's 6 Funniest Food Moments From 'Friends' That You Can't Miss!

Every item is designed to evoke memories of the show while delivering a satisfying culinary experience.

More Than Just A TV Show-Themed Attraction

The new Central Perk Coffeehouse is on-theme yet practical. It aims to function as a genuine neighbourhood coffee shop, offering fans, tourists and locals a cosy spot to sip coffee, enjoy hearty bites, and soak in the ambience of one of television's most iconic cafes without feeling like a museum.