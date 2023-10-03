Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Grilled Sandwich At Home

Follow these tips to make the perfect grilled sandwich at home. (Image Credit: Istock)

There's something about a grilled sandwich that makes us keep coming back to it. A sandwich by itself is a comfort food, and when it's grilled, it tastes even more delicious. Crispy from the outside and stuffed with different fillings inside, it instantly transports us to heaven as we take the first bite. However, many people find it challenging to make it at home. The ones that we enjoy at restaurants have the perfect texture and flavour. So, what is it that goes wrong when trying to recreate it at home? If you're wondering how to make the perfect grilled sandwich, we've got you covered. There are no special ingredients that you require; all you need to do is focus on your cooking technique, and you're good to go.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips For Making Perfect Grilled Sandwich At Home:

Tip 1: Use the right type of bread

To make the perfect grilled sandwich, you must use the right type of bread. Avoid using bread slices that are too thin, as they won't be able to hold all the ingredients properly. It'll also end up making the sandwich soggy. Using thick slices isn't a great idea either, as it can make it overly dry. So which ones should you use then? The answer is bread slices that are broad in size and offer a medium thickness. These are the ones that'll help you make them effortlessly.

Tip 2: Don't forget to apply butter

Have you ever noticed that grilled sandwiches served at restaurants have a crispy and golden outer crust? It's not just the crispness; it also has this rich flavour that makes it taste even better. Well, the secret ingredient is butter here. Before you grill your sandwich, make sure to brush a generous amount of butter on its outer crust. This cooking hack helps add a nice crunch to your sandwich, just like the ones you get at a restaurant.

Tip 3: Avoid going overboard with toppings

Grilled sandwiches are enjoyed both plain (a basic cheese one) or with different toppings. If you prefer it the latter way, we suggest not going overboard with the toppings. Adding too many things makes the sandwich fall apart once you bite into it. A maximum of 3 to 4 toppings is ideal for making grilled sandwiches. If you add any more sandwich toppings, they will create a mess, and you won't be able to relish their taste fully.

Tip 4: Pay attention to how you layer it

Most people are quick to add all the toppings to the sandwich without giving it a second thought. It may save you time, but the results will surely not be satisfactory. To make homemade grilled sandwiches, you must pay attention to how you layer all the ingredients and toppings. Always apply the sauce or any other spread that you wish to use first. Next comes the protein (if using any), followed by cheese, and then veggies and additional ingredients. This way, everything stays in place.

Tip 5: Allow the sandwich to rest

Yes, you must allow your grilled sandwich to rest for a few minutes once it is done. This allows all the ingredients and sauces to settle in. Cutting it right after it's cooked can make it difficult to cut. You'll also end up creating a mess as the ingredients are still hot. So, wait for 5 to 10 minutes before you go ahead and cut it. Trust us, you'll be quite satisfied with how your homemade grilled sandwich turns out.

Follow these easy tips to make the perfect grilled sandwich at home. For more such tips and hacks, keep coming to our website.