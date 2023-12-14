Cooking 101: The Top 5 Accessories You Can't Whip Up a Storm Without!

Cooking essentials every novice chef must keep handy

Are you planning to step into the world of gastronomy? Are you on a mission to become an accomplished chef? If you answered yes, then Chef, you have reached the right place. The key to being a professional chef is knowledge, expertise, and, of course, good kitchen tools. With the help of the perfect accessories and some creativity, you can produce wonders on a plate. We spoke to Chef Koyel Roy Nandy from Sienna Cafe, Kolkata, to understand more about the accessories that every aspiring chef must have in their collection. According to Chef, "You need a good set of knives, a collection of books, a good apron with pockets, a stopwatch, and measuring tools to begin with." Here's why.

Here Are 5 Accessories Every Aspiring Chef Must Have:

1. A good knife set:

Cutting and chopping play a major role in defining the look and taste of your food. While finely chopped ingredients give a crispy texture to a dish, roughly cutting vegetables and meat makes the food chewy and soggy at times. Moreover, a good knife with a great grip helps speed up the process. After all, you do not want to spend the whole day slicing onions for gravy. So, invest in a good knife set and make your job in a professional kitchen easier. Click here to learn all about the knives you must have in your collection.

2. Measuring tools:

Much like a good knife set, a measuring tool also helps you with the preparation of a dish. It comes with a set of measuring spoons and a weighing scale to understand the amount of a particular ingredient you are adding to a dish. While we understand that imagination and creativity can't be bound by measurements, working in a professional kitchen needs standardization for every ingredient used in a particular dish. This will help you be consistent every single time.

3. A collection of recipe books:

The more you read, the more you practice, the more you learn - it is that simple. According to Chef Koyel, one must have a good collection of cookbooks from across the globe for knowledge and inspiration. Learning about world cuisine and its history also helps enhance your power of imagination to innovate something unique in the kitchen. So, all you aspiring chefs, never give up on reading good books.

4. Apron and shoes:

We all know, it is important to keep a hygiene check in the kitchen. Besides tying hair, cutting nails, and washing hands frequently, it is also important to invest in a good apron and shoes. While shoes with comfortable bases help you stand in a professional kitchen for hours, an apron helps you ensure that no contaminant falls on the food. Hygiene practice is a must-have in the kitchen, says Chef Koyel.

5. Stopwatch:

Time is one of the most important factors one must consider while working in a professional kitchen. Taking a kitchen order ticket (KOT) and preparing/plating the food on time needs enough practice. And to help you with that, a stopwatch can be a great option to start with. This will help you stay time-bound while preparing the ordered food perfectly. Try this tip until you get the hang of a professional kitchen, Chef adds.

Now that you know what you need to start your culinary journey with, we suggest grabbing them today. All the best, Chef!