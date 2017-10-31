Consuming Walnuts May Help Stave Off Several Diseases: Experts

Highlights Walnuts have numerous health promoting properti Eating a diet rich in walnuts may help prevent several diseases A handful of walnuts also offers four grams of protein

Walnuts have always been known to have numerous health promoting properties. According to experts, eating a diet rich in walnuts may help prevent several diseases, which may include cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Researchers and medical professionals from the field of Nutrition, Cardiovascular, Cognition, Alzheimer's and Diabetes in an important meet hosted by the Scientific Walnut Commission (CWC) stated the condition of health in India, dietary patterns, chronic health conditions and promotion of healthy lifestyles.

The researchers discussed the role of walnuts in disease prevention and maintenance of healthy lifestyle in the country. Several research findings have shown positive outcomes of walnuts in health issues like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diseases of ageing and diabetes.

According to the researchers, all nuts are rich source of mono-unsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and walnuts in addition also contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, making it heart healthy. Walnuts in the diet may improve cognitive function in normal individuals and reduce the risk or delay the onset or progression of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia in Alzheimer's disease.

A handful of walnuts also offers four grams of protein, two grams of fibre and is an excellent source of magnesium. With a variety of nutrients and flavour profile that pairs well with an array of seasonal foods, they are an ideal ingredient any time of the year.

The CWC has been actively highlighting walnuts to Indian consumers through marketing activities that promote walnuts of California origin, quality, taste and positive health benefits. "This Scientific and Health Research Meeting was an exceptional platform to discuss the state of health in India, dietary patterns, chronic health conditions and promotion of healthy lifestyles," said Michelle McNeil Connelly, CEO of the CWC.

With Inputs from PTI