Consuming Moss May Help Cleanse Gut; Eat These Gut-Friendly Foods That May Help Too

According to a study published in the journal Plant Cell, a new complex carbohydrate found in moss could possibly be exploited for health or other uses. The researchers noted that the polysaccharide looks more like the gut-friendly, health-promoting beta-glucan that is generally found in oats and other cereals. A polysaccharide is a complex carbohydrate that is made up of sugar molecules. The research team was looking into the evolutionary history of the beta-glucan when they made this discovery.

Beta-glucan, another polysaccharide is a dietary fibre that is known to have many health benefits. It is abundant in cereals like oats and barley but has not been found in moss despite the plants having similar genes. The researchers took one of these similar genes from moss to see if it would lead to the production of beta glucan.

The researchers have called it arabinoglucan and believe the way two different sugars link together will make it structurally similar to beta-glucan. While the researchers are NOT advocating moss, they claim that there is great potential for this new polysaccharide.

We still don't know if we can eat moss, but we know a list of foods that help cleanse your gut and ensure that it functions healthy. Here are some gut-friendly foods that you should definitely include in your daily diet.

1. Ginger

Ginger is a humble kitchen ingredient that has been used for centuries to cure gut problems. Slice whole ginger root, combine with water and simmer for 20 minutes and then strain and sweeten with honey to make a pungent tea. Drink for a healthy gut.

2. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds or saunf are known to improve digestion and treat a wide range of gut ailments. Grind fennel seeds in a blender and add to your oatmeal or salads or wherever. You may drink fennel tea too.

3. Papaya

Papaya contains naturally occurring digestive enzyme called papain that treats and improves various types of digestive and abdominal disorders that includes indigestion, heartburn and constipation. Eat papaya on a daily basis or make a smoothie.

4. Onions

Onions contain inulin, which is a prebiotic that encourages the growth of healthy gut bacteria and protects the gut from pathogens. Load up on onions as much as you can. Eat it raw or cook it up.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, which is a digestive enzyme that's especially powerful in protein digestion.

