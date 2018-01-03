Chocolate Could Go Extinct, Says Study The chocolate industry may soon face the impact of climate change

Climate change has already impacted the ecosystem and economies to a great extent. However, the chocolate industry may soon face its impact as well. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the rising temperatures and arid weather conditions will push the chocolate-growing regions of the world more than 1,000 feet uphill into mountainous terrain by 2050. According to the researchers, the rising temperatures are threatening the survival of the fragile cocoa plant. However, efforts are being made by scientists from the University of California as they are teaming up with Mars Company to try and save the crop from getting extinct. They are trying to explore CRISPR technique to make the cocoa crops survive the arid weather conditions.Dark chocolate is said to provide numerous health benefits. It is a great source of antioxidants and has the ability to fight free radical in our body. Dark chocolate's cocoa is said to have the highest content of polyphenols and flavonoids which are quite beneficial for our body. Eating dark chocolate in moderation can help in lowering down the blood pressure and improves blood flow to the heart as well as the brain. Consumption of flavonoid-rich foods such as dark chocolate is associated with better performance across many cognitive abilities as well.