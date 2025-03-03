Is Dark Chocolate As Healthy As You Think? Expert Explains

If you love eating chocolates but want to stay fit at the same time, dark chocolate can come to your rescue. Dark chocolate is loaded with essential nutrients that can positively affect your health. The cocoa content of dark chocolate can offer antioxidants that can help lower disease risk. Some studies suggest that dark chocolate can help lower the risk of heart disease and improve your health. However, dark chocolate should be consumed in moderation as it is loaded with calories. Also, not every variant of dark chocolate available in the market is healthy. Keep reading to understand the health benefits of eating dark chocolate and how much to consume.

Dark chocolate: Know health benefits

"Dark chocolate, particularly with 70% higher cocoa content can offer many health benefits due to its high level of antioxidants such as flavonoids. According to research, these compounds may improve heart health, reduce inflammation and enhance brain function if taken in moderation," said Ms. Kalpana Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist at Max Hospital.

1. Highly nutritious

High-quality dark chocolate is loaded with essential nutrients including iron, magnesium, fibre, copper and manganese.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Cocoa contains a wide variety of powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which can help protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation.

3. Mood enhancer

Dark chocolate can boost serotonin and endorphin levels, thanks to its high content of flavonoids. These can help improve mood and a sense of well-being.

4. Lowers blood pressure

The bioactive compounds of cocoa help improve blood flow and may lower blood pressure.

5. Improves heart health

Studies suggest that dark chocolate can improve heart health by lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol levels and reducing the overall risk of heart disease.

Drawbacks of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in calories. Overeating can contribute to weight gain.

Some dark chocolates can contain added sugars, which can negate some health benefits if consumed in large amounts.

Dark chocolate contains caffeine, therefore individuals with caffeine sensitivity should be cautious.

Some individuals may be allergic to cocoa and other ingredients.

Recommended daily intake

"Not more than 30-40 grams of chocolate per day"

"Dark chocolate is calorie-dense and may contain added sugar, so it is important not to overindulge. While choosing one, always check for sugar and cocoa content. Opt for natural ingredients over artificial additives, preservatives or colouring agents," Ms Gupta adds

"Check for allergens if you have any sensitivity. Also, make sure that the calorie count aligns with your dietary goals," the expert highlights.

Choosing chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content can maximize health benefits while minimizing added sugars.

As with any treat, moderation is key to reaping the benefits while avoiding potential drawbacks.

(Ms. Kalpana Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist, Nutrition And Dietetics at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.