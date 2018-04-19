Children Twice More Exposed To Junk Food Ads Than Healthy Ones: Study 

The University of Adelaide study showed that children were exposed to twice as much unhealthy food advertising as healthy food ones.
"This is the most robust data we've seen anywhere. It is the largest dataset ever used by health researchers for examining food advertising in Australia, and probably the world. Most research in this area is based on only a few days of data, and there are no Australian studies taking seasonality into account," said researcher Lisa Smithers.
It was also revealed that most parents often found themselves unaware of the fact that consuming fattening junk food could be addictive for children and led to complications like obesity and chronic illness.
(With Inputs ANI)