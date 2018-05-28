Chewing a gum while walking may help to lose weight; effective tips for a healthy weight loss

You may find many studies similar to this that talk about things that may help you lose weight without taking any dietary changes. However, one must understand that in order to lose weight in a healthy way, it is important to have a few lifestyle changes. Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora recommends that one need to set a realistic goal that can be achieved without feeling stressed or pressurised. She believes that in order to lose weight in a healthy way, one must set their sights on losing about 1 kilogram of weight a week; as losing weight more than that in a week means losing not just our fat but our muscle too. It is imperative to follow a healthy diet with regular workout.
Follow these simple seven golden rules to achieve your weight loss goals easily.
1. Avoid The Sudden Cut In Your Calories
Cutting down calories suddenly may result in short supply of protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals, which is definitely not the right step to lose weight. Our body needs nutrient-rich and highly oxygenated blood supply with all the essential minerals and nutrients to be at its absolute best.
2. Have A Protein-Rich Diet
Protein-rich foods are an essential part of a healthy diet, which also help to lose weight efficiently. These foods make us feel full for longer time and help lower our total body fat. Shilpa Arora recommends to add almonds, cashews, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia and flax seeds to our diet.
3. Remove Refined Carbohydrates And Sugars From Your Diet
Did you know that all the refined carbohydrates that we consume break down in our body to produce sugar, which is known to cause our blood sugar levels to rise? Yes, that's right! These refined carbohydrates and sugar further make you retain water that cause bloating.
4. A Big No To Processed Food
It is very important to read the labels to avoid buying anything that has additives, MSG, preservatives and artificial colours. It is because these foods are full of sodium, which are totally unhealthy.
5. Avoid Fried Food
We know this is a heart-breaker, especially for the ones who love eating samosas, fries, chips, spring rolls, etc. But, it is imperative to let go off with all the fried food as it will seriously undo all your good work. The fats in fried foods are trans-fats, which increase inflammation and free radical damage.
Comments6. Regular Workout
It is important to have a healthy, regular workout sessions, be it dancing, yoga, pilates, swimming, cycling or a brisk walk. Exercise at least 4 times a week to boost effects of a healthy diet, with added benefits of the feel good endorphins.
7. Keep Yourself Hydrated
Drinking 2 litres of water every day is the most beneficial way of keep yourself hydrated. In winters, we generally miss out on drinking enough water. The journal of clinical endocrinology and metabolism published a study on the thermogenic effect of water, leading to a 30 percent increase in metabolism. Water also acts as a natural appetite suppressant aiding weight loss.