Chewing a gum while walking may help to lose weight; effective tips for a healthy weight loss

According to the study published in The Journal of Physical Therapy Science, chewing gum while walking may help you to lose weight. It is a known fact that with regular exercise and a healthy diet, one can manage their weight. However, there maybe a few tricks and hacks that may give you better results. While there are many tailor-made diets trending these days, which lead you to a tough road of eating less or nothing in a day, this study simply talks about how chewing a gum can help lose weight. The study was conducted by a team of Japanese researchers where they found that the heart rate of 46 people, aged 21 to 69, increased when they were given gum to chew while walking at a natural pace. In the previous research, the researchers found that chewing gum boosts heart rate and energy expenditure in people at rest. The researchers said that combing exercise and chewing a gum could be an effective way to manage weight. Moreover, thy felt that the results are more effective in countries like Japan where walking is one of the most widely performed activities.You may find many studies similar to this that talk about things that may help you lose weight without taking any dietary changes. However, one must understand that in order to lose weight in a healthy way, it is important to have a few lifestyle changes. Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora recommends that one need to set a realistic goal that can be achieved without feeling stressed or pressurised. She believes that in order to lose weight in a healthy way, one must set their sights on losing about 1 kilogram of weight a week; as losing weight more than that in a week means losing not just our fat but our muscle too. It is imperative to follow a healthy diet with regular workout.Follow these simple seven golden rules to achieve your weight loss goals easily.Cutting down calories suddenly may result in short supply of protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals, which is definitely not the right step to lose weight. Our body needs nutrient-rich and highly oxygenated blood supply with all the essential minerals and nutrients to be at its absolute best.Protein-rich foods are an essential part of a healthy diet, which also help to lose weight efficiently. These foods make us feel full for longer time and help lower our total body fat. Shilpa Arora recommends to add almonds, cashews, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia and flax seeds to our diet.Did you know that all the refined carbohydrates that we consume break down in our body to produce sugar, which is known to cause our blood sugar levels to rise? Yes, that's right! These refined carbohydrates and sugar further make you retain water that cause bloating.It is very important to read the labels to avoid buying anything that has additives, MSG, preservatives and artificial colours. It is because these foods are full of sodium, which are totally unhealthy.We know this is a heart-breaker, especially for the ones who love eating samosas, fries, chips, spring rolls, etc. But, it is imperative to let go off with all the fried food as it will seriously undo all your good work. The fats in fried foods are trans-fats, which increase inflammation and free radical damage.It is important to have a healthy, regular workout sessions, be it dancing, yoga, pilates, swimming, cycling or a brisk walk. Exercise at least 4 times a week to boost effects of a healthy diet, with added benefits of the feel good endorphins.Drinking 2 litres of water every day is the most beneficial way of keep yourself hydrated. In winters, we generally miss out on drinking enough water. The journal of clinical endocrinology and metabolism published a study on the thermogenic effect of water, leading to a 30 percent increase in metabolism. Water also acts as a natural appetite suppressant aiding weight loss.