Certain Antidepressants May Up The Risk Of Developing Dementia; Eat These Foods To Cut The Risk

According to a study published in the BMJ Medical Journal, certain type of common drug may increase the risk of developing dementia. Researchers concluded that people who took the antidepressants were more likely to develop dementia, even if they took years before they developed the condition. Certain antidepressants are said to block a neurotransmitter chemical called acetylcholine in the central or peripheral nervous system. Depending on which part of the nervous system is affected, it can result in a myriad of reactions.

For the study, researchers looked at 40,770 people with dementia and 283,933 people without the disease between 2006 and 2015 to see if the drugs were associated with an increased risk of the condition.

There are foods that can actually affect your mood in more ways than one. These foods have certain vitamins and antioxidants that help keep you stress and anxiety free, two of which are common symptoms of depression. Here are foods that can uplift your mood.

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is produced by the skin with the help of sunlight. There are vitamin D rich foods that are important for brain function. Include more eggs, fatty fish, orange juice, mushrooms, et al.

2. Vitamin B complex and fats

Fats are important to keep a person happy. They have a feel0good property; however, choosing the right fats is the key to a healthy you. Incorporate more avocados, dark chocolate, nuts and chickpeas in your diet.

3. Antioxidants from berries and green vegetables

A diet rich in antioxidants has been shown to banish stress, anxiety and depression. Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or delay cell damage cause due to chemical reactions that can produce free radicals that affect the functions of the cells in our body.

4. Carotene rich foods

Foods rich in carotene can help in dealing with depression. It is a compound that adds the orange reddish colour to certain fruits and vegetables. Include carrots, tomatoes, et al in your diet.