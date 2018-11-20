Carrot Soup For Weight Loss: Why Should You Include This Delicious Soup In Your Winter Diet

Come winters and we cannot wait to grab hold of our favourite winter veggie - carrots. As Indians, we are lucky in that aspect, we have ample carrot produce. The red variety of carrots, or desi gajar, that you see in markets now, is produced locally and is a storehouse of antioxidant and nutrients. It is in fact the healthiest additions you can make to your winter diet. Carrots are filled with beta carotene, lycopene and lutein content that help aid eye health. They contain silicon, which may do wonders for your skin and hair health. Did you know that carrots could also come in handy to shed some quick kilos? While it is best to have carrots raw and fresh, you can also have them in warm soothing soups. Soups are ideal for those wintery sluggish days when you don't feel like cooking a lavish meal. Carrot soup is a filling, healthy and delectable treat. You can spruce it up with herbs and spices of your choice enjoy it without any guilt.

How Does Carrot Soup Promote Weight Loss



According to the book 'Healing Foods,' carrots are packed with healthy fibres, which may aid healthy weight management. "High fibres promote a feeling of fullness and aids bowel regularity," notes the book. Fibre takes the longest to digest and thus promotes a feeling of fullness and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods. Carrots are also good for digestive health. A good digestion is crucial for metabolism, which further helps weight loss. Carrots are also very low in calories. Hundred grams of carrots contain only 41 calories. People who are on a weight reduction diet are often advised to keep a track of their calories. If you consume more calories than your body's requirement, they go on and get saved as fats.



The best part of carrot soup is that you can mix it up with any other veggie you want. Try this delicious carrot and tomato soup by Chef Niru Gupta and cut belly fat naturally.



Make sure you use fresh carrots. As soon as a carrot is picked, its beta-carotene content begins to decline, as per the book 'Healing Foods.'





