Cardiovascular Damage May Be Healed With Vitamin D3; Load Up On These Foods!

Highlights Sunlight might help restore damage to your cardiovascular system Vitamin D3 could help restore cardiovascular damage It reduces the level of oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system

According to a study published in the Journal of Nanomedicine, a little more sunlight might help restore damage to your cardiovascular system. The study that was done by Ohio University has revealed that vitamin D3 could help restore cardiovascular damage caused by diseases like diabetes and hypertension or high blood pressure. Researchers claim that vitaminD3 is associated with the bones. However, in recent years, in clinical settings people recognize that many patients who have a heart attack will have a deficiency of D3. It didn't mean that the deficiency caused the heart attack, but definitely increased the chances of it.

The team of researchers developed unique methods and systems of measurements using nanosensors that are about 1,000 times smaller in diameter than a human hair, to track the impacts of vitaminD3 on single endothelial cells, which is a vital regulatory component of the cardiovascular system. The results revealed that vitamin D3 is a powerful stimulator of nitric oxide that is a major signaling molecule in the regulation of blood flow and the prevention of the formation of clots in the cardio-vasculature. It also reduced the level of oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system.

Vitamin D3 is an important source to keep your bones and cardiovascular system healthy. Other than sunlight, load up on these foods that somewhat have vitamin D3 to avoid any problem in the long run.

Eat more and more cheese, egg yolks and fatty fish that contain small amount of vitaminD3 and are known to be the best dietary sources of D3. Cod liver oil is a time-tested potent source of D3. Moreover, add fortified milk and orange juices that contain sufficient amount of vitamin D.

Do not take supplements until recommended by a doctor and take doses under supervision in order to extract benefits out of them. Best source apart from these foods is sunlight. Ensure you are exposed to enough sunlight in the morning to get the best out it.