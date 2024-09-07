'Can't Stop At Just One Bite': Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Sweet Indulgence

Malaika Arora treated herself to a delicious dessert. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

There's hardly a foodie whose heart doesn't melt for ice cream. From butterscotch to chocolate, tutti-frutti, vanilla, and mango, the options are endless. And when paired with treats like brownies or pies, it brings unparalleled satisfaction. It seems Malaika Arora shares a similar love for ice cream. In her latest Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of what appeared to be vanilla ice cream with a Parle-G biscuit coated in chocolate. Her caption read, "Can't stop at just 1 bite... bloody addictive." Malaika also tagged chef Pooja Dhingra in the post. Take a look:

Malaika Arora's love for desserts is evident in her social media posts. The actress often shares her affection for her favourite sweet treats. Earlier, she declared that tiramisu "has my heart." Unlike the usual tiramisu layered with biscuits, this one was surrounded by them. Dollops of mascarpone were stacked on top of one another, while a sheet of crunchy ladyfinger cookies was arranged in a cone shape around the mascarpone. Malaika shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, writing, "This tiramisu has my heart." Click here to know more.

And how can we forget Malaika Arora's love for all things French? The actress recently visited France and expressed her admiration for the lesser-known French pastry, the Tropezienne. She shared a photo of her sweet indulgence on Instagram with the caption, "U have my heart tropezienne." This French delicacy, known as a "Tarte Tropezienne" or Saint Tropez Tart, is a half brioche filled with pastry cream and buttercream. It can be topped with various options, but Malaika prefers hers adorned with pearl sugar. Full story here.

Do you pair your ice cream with other treats? If so, share your favourites with us in the comments section!