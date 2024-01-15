Calling All Spice Lovers! Try This Delicious Hari Mirch Ka Paratha Recipe Today

This recipe is a must-try! (Image Credit: Istock)

When relishing food, there are two types of people. The first are those who can't handle even the slightest amount of spice in their meals. The second category of people is quite the opposite, as for them, the spice level is always lower. They always want more lal mich or hari mirch to feel content. If you fall into the latter category, here's a delightful recipe that might just become your new favourite. We've all tried popular paratha varieties such as aloo, gobhi, and paneer several times. However, have you ever tried having one made with hari mirch (green chilies)? For people with a low spice tolerance, this would be an absolute nightmare. But for spice lovers, it's a dish that will certainly leave you asking for more. It's super crispy, full of flavour, and oh-so spicy. Check out the recipe below:

What To Serve With Hari Mirch Ka Paratha?

Hari mirch ka paratha tastes good with almost everything. Whether you feel like having it plain with a dollop of butter, a side of fresh yoghurt, or achaar, it is sure to satisfy your taste buds. You can even pair this paratha with a sabzi or any curry of your choice. Additionally, you can also have lachha pyaaz along with it.

How To Ensure Hari Mirch Ka Paratha Turns Out Crispy?

Remember to always cook your paratha on a low-medium flame. Cooking it on low heat will not allow it to cook properly, whereas a high flame can end up burning it. Also, remember to spread a generous amount of ghee on it and keep pressing it on the tawa while it's being cooked. This ensures the heat gets evenly distributed and you get a perfectly crispy paratha.

Hari Mirch Ka Paratha Recipe | How To Make Hari Mirch Ka Paratha

This recipe for hari mirch ka paratha was shared by the Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen. To begin with, start by mixing atta with oil. Gradually add water to combine everything and form a smooth dough. Take a small portion of it, flatten it out using a rolling pin, and spread a generous amount of ghee on it. Then, top it with special Punjabi masala, salt, and a bit of dry atta. Twist and form layers, and then combine them in the centre to form a peda. Flatten it out again to give it that lachha-paratha appearance. Now, place chopped green chilies on it and sprinkle some atta. Roll it out again and place it on a tawa set on low-medium flame. Allow it to cook for a few minutes, and then flip and cook on the other side. Once done, top it with some more ghee and serve hot! Hari mirch ka paratha is ready to be savoured!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try this delicious paratha recipe and let us know how your family liked its taste. For more such paratha recipes, click here.