Did You Know? New Zealand's 'Best Burger' For 2023 Is Inspired By Goan Street Food

Burgers are no longer just a fast food that we grab for a quick bite. Gourmet-style burgers made with quality ingredients have captured the fancy of foodies all over the world. Scrumptious patties ensconced between soft fluffy buns topped with vegetables and sauces - you just can't go wrong with this combination, right? Recently, a list of the best burgers for 2023 surfaced online and the reason it caught our attention was that the list was topped by a burger inspired by Goan street-style cuisine. Take a look below.

Known as 'Burger Wellington', the contest is held annually in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. The idea is to promote food and beverages in the capital city, and thus encourage tourism too. As per the official website, "Prepare yourself as the region's chefs get down to business creating the ultimate burger, exploring everything weird and wonderful that fits between two buns." This year, the festival was organised from 11 - 27 August where the best burgers were tried by a panel of around 11,500 burger fans. The theme was 'Breaking The Mould', wherein the idea was to create something different and unique. The burger on top was none other than the Goan Ros Pao Burger by Executive Chef Chetan Pangam of One 80 Restaurant.

The chef paid homage to his hometown Goa by creating a burger inspired by the popular street food Ros Omelette. "The burger features a richly spiced chicken curry, a 'Ros' omelette, and a unique bun that represents the 'Poee' style bread that the omelette and curry is typically served in," revealed the website.

The festival director, Sarah Meikle, said to a Wellington news website that the idea behind the festival was to encourage people to get out and support the hospitality sector. The flavour journey in the Goan Ros Pao burger was unparalleled. "It was fantastic to see Wellingtonians eating out and about, supporting our local venues. The One80 Restaurant burger was a real flavour journey that brought together the fragrant herbs and spices of India, it's an absolute pleasure to see Chef Chetan and the team take the title this year," said Meikle.