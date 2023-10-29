Break Free From Diet Culture. Discover The Power Of Intuitive Eating In 10 Simple Steps

Intuitive eating, as a concept, was first explored by registered dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, and it appeared in a peer-reviewed journal article in the 1990s. Later, in 2012, Tribole and Resch published their book, "Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program that Works." As I delved into the principles of this way of eating, I found myself in agreement with them. In my practice, I aim to help my clients and patients develop a friendly relationship with food, encouraging them to enjoy their favourite meals and find happiness in their choices, rather than treating food as a prescription. The principles of intuitive eating put into words what I believe in, so I am sharing this with you.

Also Read: 5 Effective Ways To Create A Balanced Diet Chart For Working Professionals

Intuitive eating practices focus on viewing dieting, health, and wellness as outcomes of a more holistic approach. This is achieved by cultivating a positive attitude and relationship toward food, physical activity, and body image. When embarking on a health journey, many people start by eliminating certain foods and restricting certain habits because they believe or have been told that this is the right way. It's akin to creating a cancel culture around our innate, natural tendencies as individuals.

Let me explain this through the principles of intuitive eating.

How To Follow Intuitive Eating: 10 Easy Steps To Follow

1. Stop Thinking "DIET":

We are constantly bombarded with the latest magical diets promising miraculous results. Intuitive eating encourages you to reject this mentality and embrace what is more realistic.

Example: You might have heard that butter is fattening, but you know that in moderation, it can be part of a healthy weight management plan. So, you can enjoy it and make your meal more delightful.

2. Honour Your Hunger Cues:

Our hunger cues are natural, yet we are often told to ignore them. Intuitive eating recommends that you acknowledge your hunger while listening to what your body is truly asking for.

Example: If you experience hunger, it might be due to dehydration, in which case a glass of water or fresh lemon water can help. If your meal is delayed, a handful of nuts is a good choice. If stress triggers your hunger, 100g of popcorn or roasted makhana are great options.

Also Read: Is Makhana Good For Diabetics? Here's What You Should Know

3. Stop the War With Food:

If you've eliminated certain foods because you believe they aren't healthy, intuitive eating encourages you to replace the idea of elimination with avoidance. You should also free yourself from any feelings of shame and guilt associated with eating certain foods.

Example: If you enjoy red and black rice with certain curries, but you love white rice, there's no need to avoid it. Instead, pair white rice with whole dals, legumes, and plenty of cooked and raw vegetables, and be mindful of your portion size. You can even combine your veg pulao with sprout salad or enjoy biryani with a bowl of salad.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Stop Policing:

Intuitive eating teaches that there are no "good" and "bad" foods, but rather, it's about how you consume them, manage your portion size, and determine their frequency. Most food rules are not based on individual needs but are generalizations influenced by personal thoughts and peer pressure.

Example: If you love chocolates, have 2 pieces of dark chocolate twice a week. The goal is to be happy and content, which significantly benefits your overall health.

Also Read: Debunking Myths! 6 Misconceptions About Chocolate You Should Stop Believing Now

5. Satisfaction Is Key:

Your meal is more satisfying when you truly enjoy it. It shouldn't be a mere checkbox exercise.

Example: If you're craving something tangy and spicy, a plate of dahi bhalla (yogurt dumplings) will make your meal more enjoyable than a simple dal roti (lentils and flatbread). So, feel free to swap dishes. Meals don't have to be ordinary; you can explore different flavours and combinations.

6. Sense Fullness:

Instead of eating solely with your eyes, intuitive eating encourages you to use all your senses when enjoying your food. Pay attention to your body's cues and stop eating when you're full.

Example: Chew your food mindfully, savour the flavours, and enjoy the tastes. Eating this way helps you recognize when to stop, rather than consuming food with the sole intention of clearing your plate.

7. Food Isn't the Only Coping Mechanism:

Emotions and hunger are often intertwined, leading to a tendency to reach for sugary foods when stressed. It's important to have alternative coping mechanisms in place, such as understanding your body's responses.

Example: Opt for a piece of fruit instead of candy, or take a short walk, practice deep breathing, or meditate when you're stressed.

8. Respect Your Body:

Your body image should be based on what you truly look like, rather than what you think you should look like. Understanding and making peace with your body shape is essential. Prioritizing a healthy lifestyle is more important for protecting your health, as even clinicians recognize that losing just 5-10% of your weight can have significant health benefits. Achieving the perfect BMI isn't necessary for everyone.

Example: If you've outgrown some of your clothes, consider removing them and avoid stressing about fitting into them again. It's essential to be aware that excess weight can lead to health issues, but if you're following a healthy lifestyle 85% of the time, you're on the right track.

9. Choose Your Preferred Activities:

Not all types of exercise work for everyone. Rather than adhering to a herd mentality, it's better to create your own enjoyable fitness routine.

Example: If you prefer walking over jogging, stick to what you enjoy.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

10. Nourish Your Body:

While listening to your intuitive needs, don't forget about sound nutritional principles. There's strong scientific evidence that helps you make choices for a healthier, more energetic, weight-conscious, and satiated lifestyle. Always seek guidance from reliable sources.

Example: Adding a source of protein to your meal enhances satiety. If you're having only vegetables and roti (flatbread), consider having a handful of nuts before your meal.

Also Read: 6 Best Non-Meat Sources Of Protein For Vegetarians

The intuitive eating principles outlined by the authors and nutritionists who introduced this concept make sense. I've observed that people are more compliant when they follow more relaxed guidelines, which, in turn, leads to better results.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.