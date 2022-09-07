National Nutrition Week 2022: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Encourages Avoiding Diet Culture

National Nutrition Week 2022: Nutrionist Makhija points out the disadvantages of diet culture

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Nutritionist Pooja Makhija discusses the many diets and restrictions people often fall prey to due to a lack of proper information. This National Nutrition Week, Nutritionist Pooja Makhija helps us understand how important it is to follow a diet that works for us.

Nutritionist Makhija mentions how many often avoid healthy foods such as tofu, lentils, milk, whole grains, meat, and so on. All these food groups provide us with a variety of nutrients and benefits and must not be avoided completely. In fact, one must incorporate a healthy amount of all these foods and consume a well-balanced diet.

Lack of even of one these food groups can hinder our consumption of necessary nutrients. While it is not encouraged to completely give up a food group, Nutritionist Makhija suggests it's better to form a diet that works well for you and keeps you full as well as healthy. Don't boycott healthy foods just because they are discouraged in certain diets or to certain people.

Here's how Nutritionist Makhija helps us fight diet culture:

