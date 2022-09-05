National Nutrition Week 2022: Here Are 5 Weight Loss Diets You Should Avoid

National Nutrition Week 2022: Eating a diet rich in meats may increases our risk of heart diseases

Wanting to lose weight is something many of us regularly worry about or work towards. Weight loss can be time-consuming and exhausting. We can lose weight by altering certain aspects of our lifestyle. For example, altering our workout routine, our diet, and so on.

Our diet plays an integral role in helping us lose weight. This has given rise to a variety of diets and trends. Although some of these diets are helpful and effective, some of these might do more harm than good. As we celebrate National Nutrition Week this year, let's draw attention to weight loss trends and diets that are better off avoided.

5 Weight loss diets that we are better off without:

1. Keto Diet

There isn't enough conclusive evidence to support the long-term safety and efficacy of keto. We do know that this high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carbohydrate diet has a reputation for being difficult, particularly if you're following it without a doctor's supervision. You run the risk of gaining all the weight you lost if you abandon the regimen.

2. DASH Diet

It is well known that a DASH diet, which forbids the consumption of sweets and saturated fats, dramatically lowers blood pressure. However, if your blood pressure is too low, it can raise your risk of experiencing cardiac arrest, a heart attack, or any other heart-related condition. In addition, if this diet is created properly, it can aid in lowering blood pressure.

3. Atkins diet

The Atkins diet, which became well-known decades ago, was the first low-carb eating plan. One might reconsider starting an Atkins-style low-carb diet now that keto is a thing and carb phobia is a thing. With the Atkins diet, weight loss happens swiftly. However, it does not last over time. As the website has previously mentioned, there are other concerns regarding safety and a detrimental effect on heart health.

4. Detox Diets

The body's most effective detoxifying organ is the liver, which often cleanses the body on its own. Cleanse diets commonly start after a lengthy, calorie-dense vacation, the festival season, or a family gathering and are intended to help the body detoxify. Diets that are tailored to your body's needs for overall health services as a bridge to a way of life that you can maintain. However, diets that offer only short-term gains with long-term harm and exclusively target rapid weight loss without any long-term goals do you no good.

5. Whole30 Diet

The foods that Whole30 encourages you to eat, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are completely acceptable. In fact, supporters of the strategy claim that concentrating on whole foods rather than packaged, processed ones may lead to weight loss as well as other health benefits like increased energy and better sleep. However, the Whole30 diet forbids a number of dietary staples, including grains, legumes, dairy products, and even certain healthful items like added sugar and alcohol. Despite the fact that your body doesn't require such nutritious meals to function, Whole30's limits can make the program challenging to follow.

In conclusion, nothing beats a well-balanced healthy diet. Even if you wish to lose weight, you must try to consume ample healthy nutrients. You can achieve a nutritive diet while also being in a calorie deficit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.